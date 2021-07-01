Cheryl stuns in rare photo as she celebrates 38th birthday at home with son Bear The singer looks better than ever!

Happy birthday, Cheryl! On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram with a striking new photo as she thanked her fans for all their well wishes.

Cheryl – who turned 38 on 30 June – posed inside the family home she shares with son Bear, sitting at a table with a birthday cupcake on a plate in front of her. The delicious-looking iced cake has a single gold candle burning while 'Happy Birthday' has been written on the white plate in chocolate.

"Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes, I had the loveliest day," the Girls Aloud star wrote in the caption.

It's not known exactly how Cheryl spent the day but she was no doubt with her four-year-old son and mum Joan, with whom she is incredibly close.

Cheryl shared a rare snapshot in celebration of her birthday

Cheryl shares Bear with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne – and earlier this week the former couple reunited at a birthday party in Wolverhampton for his one-year-old niece.

It was the first time the exes had been pictured together in three years, with Cheryl in particular choosing to keep a low-profile. The Fight For This Love star only recently returned to Instagram and Twitter after 12 months of silence.

The singer with her son Bear

Her first snap since June 2020 came earlier this month when she posed for a selfie which showed off her natural beauty. In the photo, she rocked tousled brunette waves and opted for natural lashes, brows and a slick of pink lipgloss – and fans were obsessed with her understated glam.

She captioned her Instagram post: "We back **all covid tested." The star's followers commented in their hundreds, with Louise Redknapp sharing a heart emoji and Alesha Dixon chiming in: "Missed you."

Cheryl and Liam dated between 2016 and 2018

Cheryl and Liam, 27, started dating in early 2016 following her split from second husband, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 22 March 2017 before sadly announcing their separation in July 2018.

Liam went on to find love with model Maya Henry and popped the question in August 2020 – however they confirmed their split just last month.

