Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein enjoy rare night out in London

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein were pictured enjoying a rare night out at London's Loulou's on Thursday night. The couple appeared to be in great and relaxed spirits as they walked outside, looking very in synch in their black-and-white attire.

Hugh, 62, kept things smart with a black blazer and white shirt while Anna stunned in a simple white shirt and black mini skirt which she styled further with heeled boots.

© TOP PAP NOT Hugh Grant and his wife Anna were pictured outside London's Loulou's on Thursday night.

Their joint sighting comes shortly after their appearance at the French Open. They watched Novak Djokovic win his 23rd grand slam following a tense match with Casper Ruud.

The British actor is notoriously private about his personal life. He has five kids, three children with wife Anna, a Swedish producer, and two with Tinglan Hong.

READ: Hugh Grant opens up in rare interview on marriage, wife Anna, his five children and family life



Though the couple only tied the knot in 2018, they have been linked to each other since 2012, when they welcomed their first child, John Mungo Grant, in September 2012. They welcomed their second, whose name is yet to be revealed, in December 2015.

© Getty Anna and Hugh at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros

In March 2018, Hugh's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley announced that the couple had welcomed their third child, his fifth. He also shares two kids with Tinglan, who he had a "fleeting affair" with, according to his publicist. Tabitha, 11, was born in September of 2011, and Felix, 10, was born in December 2012.

In 2020, the Notting Hill star offered up some insights into his parenting style, admitting he has taken on traits from his own parents. "At some point, you turn into your own father," he told Radio Times. "You don't realise you’re doing it, but you do. I bark in exactly the same way that he barks at me. I make a ridiculous grimace when I’m doing very easy tasks, just like him.

© Getty The couple have been married since 2018

"Stylistically, I'm probably more like my mother than my father. As children, she was quite silly with us with lots of silly voices. I do that with my children, but I'm not sure they enjoy it. They roll their eyes half the time."

He continued: "Anyone with young children would probably agree that it’s simultaneously the worst time in your life and the best. On a day-to-day basis, as you tread on another broken toy with a hangover, it's just awful. But when you look back at the photographs on your iPhone, you realise, 'Oh, I have been extremely happy. This is very nice.'"