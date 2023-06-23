Holly Willoughby shares heartfelt photo of rarely-seen son Chester for special reason

Holly Willoughby shared the sweetest photo of her eight-year-old son, Chester, on Friday, showing off the sweet way he is celebrating Pride Day at school.

Taking to her Instagram account, the This Morning host, 42, posted a photo of her son's transformed multi-coloured hair, which had been spray-painted in the colours of the Pride flag. In the sweet snap, Chester made a love-heart shape with his hands.

Chester's hair looked fabulous!

Captioning the post, Holly penned: "This is how we do Pride day at school," alongside a rainbow emoji. Holly is incredibly private about her family life and kept Chester's face obscured from the shot, picturing him facing away from the camera.

Opening up about her decision to keep her children away from the spotlight, Holly revealed: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there." She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it." The TV presenter made the revelation in 2021 on an episode of This Morning.

© Photo: Instagram Holly rarely shares photos of her little ones

As well as Chester, Holly is the doting mother to Harry, 14, and Belle, 12. Last month, Holly candidly revealed her daughter was feeling stressed about her upcoming exams.

Speaking on This Morning, the star explained: "Belle's kind of got her end-of-year exams at the moment. They're not big, they're not important and she's only 12, but she kind of feels it too, slightly.

Holly shared that Belle was feeling exam pressure

"And I was saying to her, look, this whole bit at your age, like when you're 11 when you're doing your SATs and stuff, you are basically at the moment learning how to do exams. You're learning how to revise so if it doesn't, if you feel like you can't do it at the moment, it's because you probably can't at the moment."

"You're learning what revision works well and maybe this time around, you'll go, 'Oh, I learnt from that actually I'm better off if I do a mood board or I'm better off if I do this', and I said it's all part of it at this stage. You've got to learn."

© Instagram @hollywilloughby Holly Willoughby and husband Dan married in 2007

Holly shares her three children, with her TV producer husband, Dan Baldwin. The blonde beauty met her beau whilst working on the children's entertainment show Ministry Of Mayhem in 2004.

The couple got engaged in 2006 after Dan proposed while Holly was in the bathtub, and they exchanged vows on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church.