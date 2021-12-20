Hugh Grant opens up in rare interview on marriage, wife Anna, his five children and family life Hugh Grant has been married for three years

Family, actually. While notoriously private about his personal life, Hugh Grant open up about his family in a 2020 nterview with Chris Evans, and spoke of his wife Anna Eberstein, and his five children.

Speaking to Virgin Radio in 2020, he revealed how his perceptions of marriage and children have changed in recent years. "Well, I was wrong, I was just plain wrong," he said of his days being a bachelor. "And children, you know. I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh you don’t understand it', but they were right."

Hugh with his wife Anna Eberstein

Does Hugh Grant have children?

Hugh Grant has five children in total. Anna and Hugh welcomed their first child John Mungo Grant in September 2012 and welcomed their second child - whose name remains unknown - in December 2015. In March 2018, Hugh's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley revealed that the couple had welcomed their third child.

Elizabeth appeared on Watch What Happens Live and casually announced that her former flame had welcomed his fifth child with partner Anna. "He had another one last week,” she told Andy Cohen at the time. “He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all.” Hugh also shares two children – Tabitha, eight, and Felix, six - with Tinglan Hong.

Hugh Grant's thoughts on parenthood

Back in January 2018, Hugh offered further insights into his family life. On becoming a father, Hugh told People TV’s Jess Cagle: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me - he said sounding clichéd - but it happens to be true." He continued: "It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

Hugh has five children

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star continued to speak of a funny game he likes to play with his sons. "It's always amusing to put your underpants on your head," he said. "My little girl at two likes her nappies on my head."

The actor also revealed he once made the mistake of showing his backside to his son for fun but "then he got the habit and taught every single child in West London to do the same!" Speaking to TV host Ellen DeGeneres about fatherhood back in 2012, Hugh said: "Everyone was right all these years, saying, 'Hugh, why don't you have some children? It changes your life'. Now that I have a child, it is life-changing. I recommend it. Get some!"

Where does Hugh Grant live?

According to The Sun, Hugh bought a six-bedroom semi-detached home in London's Chelsea area at the end of 2018. The £17.5 million property is on one of the most exclusive streets in the area.

