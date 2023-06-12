Hugh Grant is all smiles as he makes rare appearance with wife Anna Eberstein at the French Open

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein looked picture-perfect as they arrived for the French Open final at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, appeared to be in great and relaxed spirits as they watched Novak Djokovic's win his 23rd grand slam following a tense match with Casper Ruud.

© Getty Hugh Grant and his wife Anna at the 2023 French Open on Sunday

Anna looked incredible in a chic pale blue and white minidress, which she styled further with oversized sunglasses, navy wedges and a rattan bucket bag. Meanwhile, 62-year-old Hugh appeared dapper in navy trousers, a crisp white shirt and a grey-fitted blazer.

Their joint sighting was a welcome surprise as the British actor is notoriously private about his personal life. He has five kids, three children with wife Anna, a Swedish producer, and two with Tinglan Hong.

Though the couple only tied the knot in 2018, they have been linked to each other since 2012, when they welcomed their first child, John Mungo Grant, in September 2012. They welcomed their second, whose name has never been revealed, in December 2015.

© Getty The couple share three children together

In March 2018, Hugh's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley revealed that the couple had welcomed their third child, his fifth. He also shares two kids with Tinglan, who he had a "fleeting affair" with, according to his publicist. Tabitha, 11, was born in September of 2011, and Felix, 10, was born in December 2012.

In 2020, the Notting Hill star offered up some insights into his parenting style, admitting he taken on traits from his own parents. "At some point, you turn into your own father," he told Radio Times. "You don't realise you’re doing it, but you do. I bark in exactly the same way that he barks at me. I make a ridiculous grimace when I’m doing very easy tasks, just like him.

"Stylistically, I'm probably more like my mother than my father. As children, she was quite silly with us with lots of silly voices. I do that with my children, but I'm not sure they enjoy it. They roll their eyes half the time."

He added: "Anyone with young children would probably agree that it’s simultaneously the worst time in your life and the best. On a day-to-day basis, as you tread on another broken toy with a hangover, it's just awful. But when you look back at the photographs on your iPhone, you realise, 'Oh, I have been extremely happy. This is very nice.'"

