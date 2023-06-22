Demi Moore sparks debate among fans over Royal Ascot appearance – see why

The actress looked so chic, but her fans' attention was elsewhere!

Demi Moore has always known how to impress with her fashion, be it on the red carpet or with her off-duty style, but lately, something else is taking up her fans' attention.

Appearance after appearance, while the actress continues to don impeccably styled looks, it's her little plus one, her trusty – and adorable – sidekick Pilaf, a miniature chihuahua, that is stealing all of the spotlight these days.

Little Pilaf is always by his mom's side, and has been pictured at various events and outings, including restaurant visits, at a tennis match last year, and he was even pictured in a photo of Demi's daughter Rumer Willis' ultrasound appointment, alongside his other older sisters Tallulah and Scout Willis.

Such was a case again during Demi's latest outing for the famous British horseracing event Royal Ascot, where of course her pup also got a glimpse of the exhilarating race and its star-studded guestlist.

On Thursday, the star took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from her time at the annual event, for which she donned a chic, baby blue dress with an A-line silhouette and a subtle, embroidered pattern, paired with a sleek, white linen fascinator, coordinating pointy-toed kitten heels, and a Fendi peekaboo bag, also in white.

Most noticeable of all however, was of course Pilaf, who is being hoisted by his famous mom in every picture.

Plus, for when her arm gets tired, Demi was sure to bring her new white dog sling, custom designed by Max Mara, for when she recently attended their Midsummer party in Stockholm and runway show in honor of their latest Resort 2024 collection.

While Demi's fans are more than accustomed now to seeing little Pilaf with her wherever she goes, it still didn't stop her followers from debating it in the comments section under the post.

© Instagram Where Demi is, so is Pilaf!

"Pilaf!!!!!! A better life than mine!" author Ali Wentworth joked, as others weighed in with: "I didn't think dogs were allowed in at Ascot?" and: "Love that you give your little fur child so much love. They all deserve that!" as well as: "Stunning, and of course your dog is with you," as another fan cheekily questioned: "Does that dog ever get to walk anywhere?"

© Instagram Demi has a custom Max Mara sling for Pilaf

While Pilaf has become Demi's true sidekick and companion, and is always being showered with love by his mom, he has recently had to share her attention with Demi's new little love, her daughter Rumer's newborn daughter.

© Instagram Pilaf was even in attendance at one of Rumer's ultrasound appointments

The mom-of-three and her ex-husband Bruce Willis became grandparents for the first time following the birth of Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who Rumer shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

© Getty Pilaf with Demi and her ex-boyfriend, chef Daniel Humm

The couple announced their first daughter's birth with a joint Instagram post on April 25, where they wrote: "You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of."

"Pure love for this little birdie," Demi wrote in the comments at the time, as Rumer's stepmom Emma Heming Willis added: "Omg we love her so so much."