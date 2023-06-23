Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shows off sky-high legs tiny shorts for dazzling appearance
Rose Ayling-Ellis shows off sky-high legs in tiny shorts for dazzling appearance

The former EastEnders actress won Strictly Come Dancing in 2022…

rose ayling ellis strictly theatre incident
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle Casey

It has been a very exciting week for Rose Ayling-Ellis, who,  made a special trip to the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday, but two days later, she was spotted looking ultra-glam for another dazzling appearance.  

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner, 28, channelled her inner fashionista for an appearance on BBC's The One Show,  and stepped out in a Gen-Z inspired co-ord. The on-trend two-piece featured a pair of mini shorts and an oversized shirt in a corporate-chic beige and white pinstripe pattern. 

Rose Ayling-Ellis wearing shirt and shorts two-piece
Rose is always so stylish

Captioning two photos from the fun evening, Rose penned: "The One Show," alongside a string of emojis. As for her hair, the BAFTA winner had her warm honey-hued locks in soft beach-babe waves as she posed poised on a chair, perfectly showing off her incredibly long legs. 

As for her makeup, Rose opted for a gentle brush of taupe eyeshadow, warm bonzer and nude lipstick - the perfect summer combination! She accessoried her stylish look with a pair of double-hoop earrings and matching rings. 

Rose Ayling-Ellis smiling alongside Gethen Jones, Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas
The Strictly winner posed with The One Show stars

The former EastEnders actress upped the ante with her footwear with a pair of stylish thong stilettos. The chic shoes were an animal print dream in a tortoise-shell print. 

Rose was on the show to promote her new documentary, Signs for Change, which is a one-off programme where she explores the attitudes towards the deaf community and whether they are capable of changing.

Rose Ayling-Ellis posed with her deaf Barbie© Instagram
The star has tirelessly campaigned for deaf visibility

The first snap shared by Rose, showed her full look in a stunning solo shot. Meanwhile, the second snap was alongside the team at The One Show; Alex Jones, Gethin Jones, and Jermaine Jenas, who were all beaming from ear-to-ear in the candid on-set photo. 

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the glamorous update. "Stunning Rose great interview looking forward to watching your Documentary . Wow Those legs Girl," one fan penned. A second added: "Great interview and looking stunning too," a second added. 

Rose Ayling-Ellis looking at her portrait
Rose was so proud of her portriat

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Brilliant interview Rose! Watching the clip that we saw of signs for change, I can already tell it's going to be emotional as well as full of facts! I can't wait to watch it. And as always wearing a killer outfit and looked stunning!"

The star has campaigned tirelessly for British Sign Language and on Tuesday was honoured with a portrait in the National Portrait Gallery featured in the "History Makers Now," exhibition. 

Rose Ayling-Ellis smiling in front of her portrait
The star has achieved so much

Rose went to get a preview of the incredible piece on Tuesday evening after The Princess of Wales re-opened the gallery following its three-year refurbishment. 

Rose confessed the special viewing was a "pinch me moment," and shared a photo of herself proudly observing her portrait on Instagram. The stunning portrait shows her smiling at the camera lens in a close-up black-and-white shot.

