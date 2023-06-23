Rose Ayling-Ellis shows off sky-high legs in tiny shorts for dazzling appearance

It has been a very exciting week for Rose Ayling-Ellis, who, made a special trip to the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday, but two days later, she was spotted looking ultra-glam for another dazzling appearance.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner, 28, channelled her inner fashionista for an appearance on BBC's The One Show, and stepped out in a Gen-Z inspired co-ord. The on-trend two-piece featured a pair of mini shorts and an oversized shirt in a corporate-chic beige and white pinstripe pattern.

Rose is always so stylish

Captioning two photos from the fun evening, Rose penned: "The One Show," alongside a string of emojis. As for her hair, the BAFTA winner had her warm honey-hued locks in soft beach-babe waves as she posed poised on a chair, perfectly showing off her incredibly long legs.

As for her makeup, Rose opted for a gentle brush of taupe eyeshadow, warm bonzer and nude lipstick - the perfect summer combination! She accessoried her stylish look with a pair of double-hoop earrings and matching rings.

The Strictly winner posed with The One Show stars

The former EastEnders actress upped the ante with her footwear with a pair of stylish thong stilettos. The chic shoes were an animal print dream in a tortoise-shell print.

Rose was on the show to promote her new documentary, Signs for Change, which is a one-off programme where she explores the attitudes towards the deaf community and whether they are capable of changing.



© Instagram The star has tirelessly campaigned for deaf visibility

The first snap shared by Rose, showed her full look in a stunning solo shot. Meanwhile, the second snap was alongside the team at The One Show; Alex Jones, Gethin Jones, and Jermaine Jenas, who were all beaming from ear-to-ear in the candid on-set photo.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the glamorous update. "Stunning Rose great interview looking forward to watching your Documentary . Wow Those legs Girl," one fan penned. A second added: "Great interview and looking stunning too," a second added.

Rose was so proud of her portriat

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Brilliant interview Rose! Watching the clip that we saw of signs for change, I can already tell it's going to be emotional as well as full of facts! I can't wait to watch it. And as always wearing a killer outfit and looked stunning!"

The star has campaigned tirelessly for British Sign Language and on Tuesday was honoured with a portrait in the National Portrait Gallery featured in the "History Makers Now," exhibition.

The star has achieved so much

Rose went to get a preview of the incredible piece on Tuesday evening after The Princess of Wales re-opened the gallery following its three-year refurbishment.

Rose confessed the special viewing was a "pinch me moment," and shared a photo of herself proudly observing her portrait on Instagram. The stunning portrait shows her smiling at the camera lens in a close-up black-and-white shot.