Sharon Stone showcases sun kissed tan in glimpse of life away from acting

Sharon Stone may be best known for her acting, most notably her roles in Basic Instinct and Casino, plus most recently in series The Flight Attendant, but acting is far from her only passion.

In recent years, the star has developed a deep love for painting, and frequently shares her modern, abstract artworks on her social media, and the meaning behind them.

She even showcased her creations earlier this year with her very own art show, debuting some of her work at the The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California back in March.

Over the weekend, Sharon took to Instagram with yet another art post, where she expressed her appreciation to a friend for supplying her with some painting tools, simultaneously showing off her incredible, sun kissed tan!

In the photo, the actress is captured standing in what appears to be her art studio, leaning on a cabinet full of art brushes, donning a gray apron and smiling ear-to-ear while her tan makes her truly glow.

Behind her is another one of her abstract art works, a large canvas painted to have a baby blue background, overlaid with green and orange brushstrokes.

© Instagram Sharon looks happy as can be in her studio

In her caption, she wrote: "New apron and brush from my pal Bonnie G all the way from Tokyo [and] Kyoto," next to the emojis for a red heart, boom, and praying hands.

Fans had loads of praise for the photo and how great Sharon looks, and were quick to take to the comments section under the post with compliments galore.

© Instagram The actress is deeply passionate and committed to her work

"You are always looking adorable and so happy!!" one fan wrote, as others added: "Absolutely gorgeous," and: "Paint the world lady," as well as: "Awww, you look so cute!!!" plus another fan added: "Sharon is always looking charming and so beautiful."

As Sharon focuses on her work in art, she has scaled back her acting roles across both film and television.

© Instagram Sharon's artworks tend to be abstract and done in deep yet vibrant hues

Her last major role was on HBO's The Flight Attendant, starring as lead star Kaley Cuoco's estranged mom on the hit show's second season, which aired through April and May of last year.

Her next project won't be released until 2024. She next stars in a romantic drama titled What About Love, written and directed by Klaus Menzel, where she stars opposite Andy García. Per IMDb, the plot reads: "Two young lovers change the lives of their parents forever when the parents learn from the joyful experience of their kids, and allow themselves to again find their love."

© Instagram Sharon's son Roan was her plus one for her art show in March

She is currently also signed on as both producer and actress for the movie adaptation for Woman on Fire, a novel by Lisa Barr about a young journalist embroiled in a major international art scandal centered around a Nazi-looted masterpiece.

Sharon first shared the news of her involvement in February of 2022, a month before the novel itself was released, though the film is only optioned so far, and has yet to find its directors, screen writers, or cast members.