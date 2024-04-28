Sharon Stone sued for $35,000 over car crash that caused woman 'personal injury'

Sharon Stone is being asked by a woman to pay up over an alleged car crash in Los Angeles last year.

The Basic Instinct actress has been accused of causing a car crash and injuring Amanda Godepski, who is now seeking $35,000 in damages.

The woman filed a motor vehicle complaint, obtained by People, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, April 24 in which she accuses the star of high speed driving and engaging in "unsafe" driving maneuvers that led to the car crash, which left her with both property damage and personal injury amounting to the requested $35k.

The alleged incident occurred on June 30, 2023 near Coldwater Canyon Avenue, and Amanda claims Sharon was "negligently owning, operating, driving, managing and maintaining a vehicle."

The filing further reads: "Defendant Sharon Vonne Stone caused the collision by driving too fast for traffic conditions and making an unsafe turning movement into plaintiff's lane of travel and colliding into plaintiff's vehicle."

Amanda is therefore suing Sharon for "wage loss," "property damage," "general damage" and "loss of earning capacity," and further claimed her necessary trip to the hospital caused her "emotional distress," as well as both 'economic damage" and "non-economic damage."

© Getty Sharon is based in Los Angeles

Sharon, who has largely stepped away from Hollywood and acting, has yet to address the allegations.

Back in 2012, she was also sued, though by her former nanny; Sharon is a mom to sons Roan Joseph, 23, who she adopted in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein, as well as Lair, 18, who she adopted in 2005, and Quinn, 16, who she adopted a year later.

© Instagram The actress is a mother-of-three

At the time, her former nanny accused her of violating labor laws, as well as of making derogatory comments about her ethnicity; per The Daily Mail, the suit was eventually settled the following year.

Sharon, whose appearance in movies have been sparse in recent years, has instead been focusing on her art these days. Her Instagram is sprinkled with glimpses of her abstract work, which has been showcased at various galleries across the country.

