Carrie Johnson takes children on 'dream' outing following baby Frank's seriously impressive milestone

Carrie Johnson had a very wholesome start to the weekend, joking that her "dream Saturday morning" was paying a visit to a local garden centre.

The mother-of-three and wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by her elder children, son Wilf, who has just turned four, and daughter Romy, who is two, for the fun family outing.

Sharing a photo of Wilf carrying a potted nursery plant, Carrie, 36, wrote on Instagram Stories: "You know you're well into your 30s when your dream Saturday morning is going to the garden centre."

Carrie Johnson took her son Wilf to a local garden centre

Wilf was aptly dressed for the trip, wearing khaki shorts and a dinosaur-printed T-shirt.

The next post, meanwhile, showed the little boy and his younger sister Romy, who looked adorable in a summer dress and her hair half tied up, mucking about in big plastic buckets.

© Instagram Romy and Wilf enjoyed the wholesome day out

Baby Frank's big milestone

It comes after Carrie seemingly showed her youngest child, baby Frank, achieving a very big milestone – walking!

While most babies take their first steps after their first birthday, ten-month-old Frank looked completely confident chasing the family's pet chicks around the garden, making the most of the sunny weather in just his nappy. Another post showed Frank and dad Boris walking side by side in the Johnsons' expansive estate.

The Johnsons' family home

The family live in the picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and their sprawling £3.8 million home is the perfect place to raise their three young children.

One of the most alluring features of their Grade-II listed Brightwell Manor is undoubtedly the five-acres of plush greenery it's built upon.

Doting mother Carrie often shares glimpses of her children's outdoorsy life on her Instagram account, from the kids tending to their pet chicks, to enjoying picnics alfresco.

Carrie's wild 36th birthday party

In March, the former media rep celebrated turning 36. The doting mother enjoyed a well-deserved night out of dinner and dancing with her loved ones and looked flawless in a midnight blue velvet dress paired with black polka-dot tights and fabulous heeled, knee-high boots.

Carrie opted for this flawless mini dress for her 36th birthday celebrations

Captioning a number of images from her celebrations, she penned: "Thanks for all the lovely Birthday messages over the weekend. 36 feels EXCELLENT."