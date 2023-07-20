Steph McGovern sparks major fan reaction after candid new photo

Steph McGovern is never shy of a candid quip on Wednesday, the star sparked a major reaction from fans after her latest photo.

The Steph's Packed Lunch presenter captured herself lounging on a bouncy castle in a pair of sunglasses whilst enjoying a day out at Tynemouth Park. The TV presenter looked incredibly comfortable as she relaxed back in a pair of black jeans and a grey shirt.

Steph was ultra-relaxed

Captioning the post she penned: "Just hanging in my castle…… you'll find me here most of the summer….. normally making an absolute [expletive] of myself trying to get on and off this thing. Don’t @ me about my socks. They’re quality bouncy castle attire [laughing face emoji]."

The summer snap caused a stir with fans, with one commenting: "Cheeky pint from the shed?," to which Steph replied: "Always," alongside a laughing face emoji. A second chimed in: "Is it your summer holiday job? [laughing face emoji]."

© Photo: Instagram The star is a doting mother

The 41-year-old is a doting mother to her four-year-old daughter so it is likely the star attended the fun outing with her little girl and her partner who are rarely seen on Steph's social media.

The former BBC Breakfast host previously opened up about why she chooses to keep her family out of the public eye. Talking to The Express in July last year: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."

What do we know about Steph's mystery girlfriend?

Last year, Steph revealed that her partner loves watching crime thrillers with her, and it is definitely a cardinal sin in their house to watch an episode without the other person there, as it would "break [their] relationship rules".

Steph made the confession whilst chatting on her Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch and explained how she and her girlfriend have had to rearrange their house for their young daughter because of their love for a dramatic series.

© Instagram Steph made the confession on her show

She said: "We've had to put the telly high up on the wall because my daughter, who's two-and-a-half, is obsessed with pawing the screen. It was doing our heads in – every time we sat down [in the] evening, we'd see her handprints all over the screen.

"Underneath the telly is her little wooden kitchen and all her toys, so that's our view." She added: "We love crime thrillers and read a lot of them, too. So we love Money Heist, Lupin and Harlan Coben adaptations."