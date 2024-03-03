Steph McGovern details 'lovely afternoon' following super relatable confession about four-year-old daughter

On Sunday, Steph McGovern took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared some photos of what she described as a "lovely afternoon".

In her caption, the mum-of-one explained that she had enjoyed interviewing one of her favourite authors, Val McDermid, as part of a book festival the previous day.

The busy star balances high-profile gigs with raising her four-year-old daughter, who she hasn't publicly named. Never one to shy away from the realities of parenthood, Steph shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her life as a mum earlier in the week, and it was so relatable!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Steph McGovern shares rare insight into family holiday

Posting a series of images of herself in the front seat of her car taken on different days, the former BBC business presenter captioned the photos: "Parent = taxi driver [taxi emoji]."

She went on: "Forever picking up, dropping off… and waiting! Lucky I have a comfy electric car to zip around in. #designateddriver #citroen #ec4x #electriccar @citroenuk #gifted."

Steph shared a down-to-earth glimpse into mum life View post on Instagram

Many of the Steph's Packed Lunch host's fans related, but one teased: "Just wait until she's a teenager." Ahead of last month's TV Choice awards, the down-to-earth star made an amusing comment about pregnancy as she shared the thought process behind her stunning choice of outfit.

Taking to her Stories, she re-shared an image of herself wearing a gorgeous yellow suit, thanking fans for their feedback on her look. She also commented on her first choice outfit, writing: "The decision has been made."

© Instagram The star posed with author Val McDermid

"Thanks for your help. Long dress won the vote, but I tried alone I had looked about 7 months pregnant (which I'm not). Suit came second and I had this cracker in my wardrobe from this shoot a few years ago."

Steph's popular daytime show ended at the end of last year after being cancelled by Channel 4. It was, however, nominated for a BAFTA, as well as the TV Choice award for Best Daytime Show.

© Getty/Dave Benett Steph at this year's TV Choice Awards

Explaining the decision to cancel the show, the broadcaster stated: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."

© Instagram The star's TV programme was sadly cancelled

Steph now hosts a podcast and works on other projects alongside raising her daughter, who she shares with her partner, who prefers to keep out the spotlight. The star nevertheless delighted her fans recently when she shared a rare mother-daughter photo.

It wasn't a snap of herself with her little girl, however, but with her own mum, with whom she enjoys a close bond. The pair spent some quality time together, going by train to Middlesbrough, where Steph is from. The TV presenter shared the sweet snap with her mum, which saw them sitting together at a train table.