Steph McGovern shares rare glimpse into family life with daughter

Steph McGovern delighted fans on Sunday with an ultra-rare family update.

Taking to Instagram, the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter, 41, posted a carousel of sun-drenched photos documenting her family beach trip to North Shields.

Amongst the pictures, Steph shared a panoramic video clip of the rolling waves lapping at the sandy shore. She also shared a glorious picture of the pristine beach dotted with surfers and swimmers.

In her caption, the star penned: "Sunday heaven. I'm so lucky to live near such a gorgeous coastline. Spent the afternoon with the kids having fun on the beach."

In a bid to protect her daughter's privacy, Steph didn't include any family portraits. Despite her own fame, the presenter keeps her family firmly out of the limelight.

Speaking to the Express in July last year, she explained: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."

Whilst not much is known about Steph's life away from the spotlight, the 41-year-old star is thought to be dating a TV executive. Together, the loved-up duo are doting parents to their three-year-old daughter, whom Steph welcomed in November 2019.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Something magical about the sea [wave emoji] love the sound of the crashing of waves," while a second chimed in: "Looks lovely, precious family time," followed by a red heart emoji.

A third remarked: "Northeast Coast is a hidden gem," and a fourth sweetly added: "Gorgeous [red heart emoji]".

What has Steph said about expanding her family?

Steph and her partner are in no rush to expand their brood. Speaking to Women & Home magazine in 2022, Steph explained: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question."

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definitive no because you don't know."

As it stands, Steph has her hands full with her little toddler. In the past, the TV star has been incredibly open about her parenting struggles, opening up about the sense of "guilt" she feels when she's away working.

Taking to Instagram on her daughter's second birthday, she candidly penned: "I can't believe she is 2 already! What a two years. For all parents out there or anyone who looks after kids… Big respect.

"It's the hardest job I've ever had. I worry about her constantly. I feel guilty when I'm away working. And I panic about her future. And let's not mention the fact that I quite regularly leave the house in an outfit covered in food and snot (and occasionally [poop emoji]).

"BUT it is also the most rewarding job in the world. I am [expletive] knackered all the time, but I am happy. And I am lucky to have an amazing partner and between us our little family is everything I could want in life."

