Steph McGovern shares sweetest photo of rarely-seen daughter

Steph McGovern melted hearts over the weekend with an ultra-rare photo of her little daughter.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the TV presenter, 41, posted a sun-drenched photo of her three-year-old girl exploring a sandy beach. Steph, who is incredibly private about her family life, opted to hide her daughter's identity with a large white heart emoji.

WATCH: Steph McGovern shares rare insight into family holiday

In the snapshot, fans and friends could just about make out Steph's daughter's little legs in addition to her tiny footprints leading towards the sea.

Captioning the image, Steph gushed: "Lush beach day with my little girl."

© Instagram Steph shared a wholesome photo of her daughter

The Steph's Packed Lunch presenter keeps her family firmly out of the limelight. Speaking to the Express in July last year, she explained: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."

Steph shares her daughter with her TV executive partner. The happy couple welcomed their daughter into the world back in November 2019.

The broadcast journalist announced her joyous baby news via Twitter, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

© Getty The presenter is a devoted mother-of-one

Since welcoming her bundle of joy, Steph hasn't ruled out the possibility of having a second child. Opening up to Woman & Home magazine in 2022, the star dished: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question."

She went on to say: "It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definitive no because you don't know."

The Steph's Packed Lunch star on holiday with her daughter

Steph's heartwarming beach trip comes after she was moved to tears after she underwent a mammogram live on air. During the segment, the presenter became emotional as she reflected on losing a loved one from breast cancer.

Fighting back tears, she said: "I feel a bit emotional because I lost someone to breast cancer."

© Getty The presenter was examined live on air

"I should say as well, the tears in my eyes are not because this is in any way painful, it's really not, it's the magnitude of it all, you’re saving lives by doing this," she later said. "I mean, it is uncomfortable, but that is not painful at all, honestly, it's like someone just squeezing you."

She finished by adding: "It is hard to talk about, you could see me then getting emotional because I was remembering the person I lost, a close friend, who helped me get to where I am in my career and even starting sets me off, it's so deep and emotional."

© Getty Steph is helping to raise awareness of breast cancer

Fans raced to heap praise on Steph, with one writing: "Thanks for doing this Steph, we should take up every opportunity for screening," while a second remarked: "Steph, you really are a star for highlighting having a mammogram. Some cancers are hidden as mine was so it's important to be screened. Your empathy & realness is why this show works so well."