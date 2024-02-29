Richard Lewis joked about including Larry David in his will during last Curb Your Enthusiasm appearance before passing

Richard Lewis and Larry David's friendship is cemented in perpetuity both on and off the screen.

The two were co-stars on Curb Your Enthusiasm since its pilot in 2000 and for over 40 episodes since then, but the start of their friendship significantly predates that, as they were born in the same hospital three days apart back in 1947.

In the wake of Richard's passing this week at the age of 76 after suffering from a heart attack – he was also battling with Parkinson's – fans and former co-stars alike have been paying tribute, and some have pointed out quite the bittersweet line from him during his last appearance on Curb.

During the February 18 episode, Larry and Richard, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, are on a golf course, when the Seinfeld creator says: "Can I tell you something? I think this is the happiest I've ever been in my life," to which his friend responds: "I don't even know who I'm looking at right now."

Larry then marvels over how "something good" could be happening to him, when Richard adds: "I have better news for you. I'm leaving you in my will. I'm tweaking it, and you're in it."

Though Larry maintains he doesn't want any money from Richard, he emphasized: "When I die, I want you to know how much I cared about you," and endearingly noted: "You're my best friend. You're getting it."

Larry, in his tribute to the late stand-up comedian, brought both emotion and a touch of his signature snark.

His statement read: "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest," and humorously concluded with: "But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

© Getty Larry and Richard in 2005

His Curb co-star Cheryl Hines, in a tribute posted on Instagram, also shared: "When I was young I had the biggest crush on Richard Lewis. He was the funniest person on stage and the most handsome comedian. Then when I was cast on Curb Your Enthusiasm, I got to work with him and it was a dream come true."

"Through the years I learned who Richard really was and the gifts he gave," she continued, adding: "Yes, he was the comedian I fell in love with, but he was also one of the most loving people I know. He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him – especially in recent years. In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift."

