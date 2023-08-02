Exclusive: Dr. Alex George opens up about losing his brother and going alcohol-free

Rosie Nixon's guest on this week's In a Good Place podcast is Dr Alex George. After first finding fame as an A&E doctor turned Love Island contestant in the fourth series of the show in 2018, Alex has gone on to make a name for himself as a TV health expert, social media star, podcaster, and champion of mental health.

Alex is also an author and recently took home the prize for best children’s non-fiction title at the British Book Awards for his book A Better Day. During the candid chat, he opened up about his personal life, which has not been without struggles.

In 2020 Alex’s youngest brother died by suicide, a tragic event that would shatter his world and further motivate his work in the mental health field. Since leaving A&E, where he worked during the pandemic. Alex is on a mission to see mental fitness better supported in the UK, and in 2021 he was made a government advisor on youth mental health.

"Sometimes being in a good place isn't necessary about feeling great all the time. It's actually like, are you in a good place because you are facing your issues and your problems and your challenges," he said during the conversation.

He also opened up about going alcohol-free and shared advice for parents who are worried about their children's digital consumption.

Listen to all episodes of the In A Good Place podcast here