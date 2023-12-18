Ruth Langsford recalls her most challenging times - including when son Jack left home

Rosie Nixon’s guest this week on HELLO!’s In A Good Place podcast is TV legend, Ruth Langsford.

Ruth has been on our screens on popular daytime shows from This Morning to Loose Women for over 30 years. She is also the face and brains behind a highly successful fashion range for QVC.

During this episode, the pair discussed all aspects of the TV star’s life, from being an empty-nester, to the highlights of her career and why she is passionate about helping midlife women to look and feel fantastic. Listen to the full episode below.

Talking about her son Jack leaving home she tearfully confessed: “I would say that first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out.

“I kept his bedroom door shut. I remember coming home and going into his bedroom and crying.”

There have other challenging times too and Ruth is a committed Ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society after her father Dennis passed away in 2012 from complications caused by Alzheimer’s. Ruth’s mum, Joan, 91, also has the disease and she and Rosie discussed what she learnt from her dad’s experience that is helping her care for her mum, with whom she is really close.

“My mum now has dementia. So, you know, that brings into sharp focus your own health and looking towards old age and wondering what that will be like, but also celebrating being in my 60’s and all the things that

are going on. And I never thought I’d still be on TV at 63, that’s for sure.”

We hope this conversation leaves you feeling energised and inspired!