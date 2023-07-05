Exclusive: Dr Zoe Williams opens up about This Morning drama, new book and details of water birth

Dr. Zoe Williams joined Creative Brand Ambassador Rosie Nixon on HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast this week. When she is not working in the community as an NHS GP, Zoe is best known as one of the in-house doctors on This Morning.

The 43-year-old is also a podcaster and an author, having recently published her first book You Grow Girl – a body and mind guidebook for growing up, through puberty and beyond. Holly Willoughby has called it, "A book that every girl needs to grow up happy, healthy, and thriving!".

© Photo: Instagram The TV star is a doting mum to her little boy Lisbon

Zoe is passionate about women’s health and has taken part in HELLO!'s menopause campaign. She has also shared some key moments from her personal life on our pages including her pregnancy joy at becoming a mum to her gorgeous little boy Lisbon with her partner Stuart in 2021.

© Photo: Rex Zoe and Stuart couldn't be prouder

This week, the TV star doctor discussed the recent drama on This Morning where she opened up about what an "emotional and difficult time," it was for everyone who worked there. Zoe has worked on the show since 2016 and is certainly a favourite amongst fans of the programme. Listen to the full episode below.

Other incredible moments from this week's episode heard Zoe open up about her childhood struggles with confidence as well as; her home water birth to son Lisbon, how women must advocate for themselves in the healthcare system and why she recommends drawing inspiration from her gladiator character 'Amazon' to keep in a confident mindset.