Exclusive: Millie Mackintosh talks bullying, self-belief and how she manages anxiety as a mother

In the second season of our wellbeing podcast In a Good Place, HELLO!’s Creative Brand Ambassador Rosie Nixon talks to Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh about her journey to self-belief, the anxiety she feels as a mother, and how she makes time to look after herself.

Millie also shares her decision to go alcohol-free almost a year ago. Listen to the 33-year-old describe the reasons behind her decision, as well as her powerful advice on what to do in moments of anxiety.

Millie also discusses how being bullied when she was at school affected her self-belief, and her feelings about whether she would send her children to boarding school.

Plus, don’t miss the moment with Hugo that makes her cringe! And how that "butterflies feeling" in her stomach helped her to know that he could be the one.

