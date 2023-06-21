Exclusive: Ola Jordan discusses IVF, comparison culture and whether she'd return to Strictly

In the second season of our wellbeing podcast In a Good Place, HELLO!’s Creative Brand Ambassador Rosie Nixon talks to former Strictly Come Dancing pro Ola Jordan about her journey with IVF and her mental and physical wellbeing after having a baby.

Ola opens up about the poignant reason why she decided to quit the show she loved and calls for greater transparency regarding the manipulation of social media images in the candid chat.

Ola Jordan became famous along with her husband James, as professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, where she lit up the ballroom from 2006 to 2015, going on to become a judge on Dancing with the Stars in her native Poland, before temporarily leaving the limelight to focus on starting a family.

She made no secret of her struggle to fall pregnant, revealing in HELLO! in 2019, that after years of trying to have a baby naturally, she and James were going to try IVF, which led to them sharing a beautiful 3-year-old daughter Ella.

During the chat, Ola reveals the reason why she and James decided to share something as personal as their IVF journey - to help others going through a similar situation feel less alone. "Suddenly a lot of people opened up to me," she says. "Now when I meet people, they say my daughter's from ivf, and then suddenly we've got this conversation."

