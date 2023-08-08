Sandra Bullock's sister Gesine breaks her silence on Bryan Randall’s tragic death

In the wake of the heartbreaking news regarding Bryan Randall's passing from ALS, Sandra Bullock's family and friends have come forward with poignant words and tributes.

Gesine Bullock-Prado, Sandra's sister, took to Instagram to remember and honor the model-turned-photographer, who has been a significant part of their lives since capturing moments at her nephew Louis' birthday in 2015.

With a deep sense of loss, Gesine penned a touching message on Monday night, envisioning Bryan in a tranquil afterlife setting: "I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teeming with salmon."

In a heartfelt acknowledgement of Sandra's unwavering support for Bryan during his battle, Gesine added: "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Reinforcing Bryan's lasting impact, Gesine requested that contributions be made to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital in his memory, emphasizing the importance of supporting the fight against this debilitating condition.

Bryan's family confirmed the devastating news through a statement to People magazine, recounting his valiant three-year struggle with ALS.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," they shared, expressing gratitude for the medical team and nurses who became an integral part of their journey.

Championing Bryan's desire for privacy during his illness, the family's statement read: "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request." They requested privacy and understanding as they navigate this challenging time of loss.

According to the ALS Association, ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease impacting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Tragically, there is currently no known cure. Characterized by its relentless assault on nerve cells in both the brain and spinal cord, the disease leads to a devastating loss of muscle control, which intensifies as time progresses.

As per medical experts at the Mayo Clinic, the life expectancy post-diagnosis ranges between three to five years.

Initially manifesting as muscle spasms, weakness in extremities like hands, feet, arms or legs, the disease insidiously makes its presence known. Everyday activities, like holding objects, may suddenly become challenges as individuals experience unexpected tripping or dropping of items.

The Oscar-winning actress, Sandra, who is renowned for guarding her personal life, has yet to publicly comment on the loss of Bryan. The two met in 2015, when he was hired to photograph the actress' son Louis' birthday in January of that year. They made few public appearances together, though some were the Ocean's 8 premiere in 2018, and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding in 2015.

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in 2021, Sandra declared: "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

She also noted: "He's the example that I would want my children to have," adding: "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."