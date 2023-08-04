Euphoria star Angus Cloud remembered in touching candlelight vigil

The entertainment world continues to mourn the loss of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who was remembered in a touching candlelight vigil in Oakland, California.

On Wednesday night, friends, fans, and family members gathered in front of a 9-foot mural painted in his honor by Darin Balaban to celebrate Angus's life, share memories, and honor his memory.

TMZ reported that around 50 people were present, and the tributes were heartfelt and poignant. Attendees brought flowers, photos of Angus, and others bought liquor and Guinness beer.

Together, they sang songs, including Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," and exchanged stories, remembering Angus's incredible spirit.

© Instagram A candlelight vigil was held in memory of Angus

Angus's passing was confirmed by his family in a statement to ET on July 31, expressing their immense grief: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they wrote.

His battle with mental health was mentioned, and they voiced their hope that Angus's passing might serve as a reminder that others should not fight mental health challenges alone and in silence.

Since the tragic news broke, tributes from Angus's co-stars and friends have poured in. Zendaya, who grew up in the same hometown as Angus and later became his co-star, wrote an emotional tribute on Instagram, saying: "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)."

© Instagram Angus' vigil was held on Wednesday

She shared memories of his warm smile and infectious laughter, adding, "he was the best at it." Her heartfelt post concluded with thoughts for Angus's mother and family and a request for kindness and patience.

Javon Walton, who played Angus's on-screen brother Ashtray, shared photos and wrote: "Rest easy brother," calling Angus "Forever family." Maude Apatow, whose character Lexi developed a close relationship with Angus's character Fez, described him as "the funniest person ever" and "just the best."

© Instagram Flowers and candles were laid out for Angus' vigil

Sydney Sweeney, who played Lexi's sister Cassie, celebrated Angus as "an open soul, with the kindest heart" and struggled to find the words for how deeply he would be missed.

Colman Domingo, who portrayed Rue's mentor Ali Muhammed, remembered Angus's real and sweet nature and his always-present smile. He also urged others to "Check on loved ones."

© Jeff Kravitz/Getty (L-R) Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson, Angus Cloud, and Zendaya

The community's loss is palpable in these tributes, reflecting the deep connection Angus forged with those who knew him. His authenticity, kindness, and joy are consistent themes in the memories shared by his friends, family, and fans. From the heartfelt vigil to the outpouring of love on social media, it's clear that Angus's impact will be felt for years to come.

The mural in Oakland, lovingly created in collaboration with his friends, will serve as a lasting tribute to a young star who left an indelible mark on the world. His family's words, calling for empathy and support for those struggling with mental health, leave a poignant message in the wake of their loss.