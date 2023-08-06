Sinéad O’Connor's funeral details announced - people encouraged to line streets to pay respects

The funeral of the late singer Sinéad O’Connor is to be held on Tuesday 8 August, with people being invited to line an Irish seafront where she used to live as a “last goodbye”.

A statement issued on Sunday on behalf of Sinéad O’Connor's surviving family encouraged people to line Bray’s seafront from 10.30am.

The cortege is to travel along the seafront in Bray, starting at the Harbour Bar and continuing to the other end of the Strand Road – before continuing on to a private burial.

It will pass by her former home on the Strand Road, Montebello, where she lived for 15 years and where fans have been leaving flowers since her death.

“Sinéad loved living in Bray and the people in it,” the statement said.

Activists gather in Writers' Square to pay tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor

“With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.

“The Gardaí have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.”

© Getty Sinead O'Connor in Milan, Italy

The beloved songstress, who shot to fame in the 90s for her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U, died aged 56, after being found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home on 26 July.

Sinéad’s death is not being treated as suspicious, but an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of her death.

The results of the autopsy may not be received "for some weeks", but her cause of death won’t be made public unless an inquest into her death is opened.

Sinéad is survived by three of her children – Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her 17-year-old son Shane died by suicide in January 2022, after he left a hospital in Dublin – where he had been admitted for care.

© Alamy Sinead O'Connor with sons Shane and Yeshua

At the time, she wrote on social media: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

© Facebook Sinead with her son Shane

The musician, who changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018 after converting to Islam, released 10 studio albums during her career.