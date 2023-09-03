Martine McCutcheon stuns in sequins alongside rarely seen husband Jack and mini-me son Rafferty

The Love Actually star shares one son with her husband Jack McManus

Martine McCutcheon sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend when she shared a rare family photo.

In the heartwarming image, which was shared to Instagram, Martine was all smiles as she cosied up to her husband Jack McManus and their adorable son called Rafferty.

WATCH: Martine Mccutcheon welcomes new family member

The trio were posing ahead of a glamorous family occasion in honour of a relative's 50th wedding anniversary. For the glitzy event, Martine donned a gorgeous black dress covered in rippling sequins which she teamed with a pair of delicate crystal earrings.

She wore her raven tresses in a gorgeous up-do and highlighted her naturally beautiful features with sculpting bronzer, a deep pink blush and a glossy nude lipstick.

© Instagram The former EastEnders actress oozed sophistication

Martine, 47, was joined by her beau Jack who looked his usual dapper self in a smart black suit. Their little boy, Rafferty, meanwhile, dressed to impress in a smart grey blazer and a pair of white sunglasses.

"About Last Night!" Martine wrote in her caption. "We drove to the Kent Coast to Celebrate a 50th wedding Anniversary with some of Jack's family.

"His aunt and uncle were marking 50 years of marriage! Wow! What an achievement! [clinking glasses emoji] The venue was beautiful and most of all, it was SO good to see the family again after so long. I love a family do!"

© Getty Martine is a doting mum to her son Rafferty

She continued: "It's been a bumpy year for a few of us for various reasons and I only have a tiny family on my side, so the unconditional love and warmth I've received from Jack's huge family is so lovely and appreciated and I adore them. Thanks for having us guys and HUGE Congrats!"

Martine's post quickly garnered the attention of her followers, with many racing to heap praise on the family trio. "Just the most gorgeous family, your smiles say it all," wrote one, while another agreed: "Ah gotta love a good family shindig, what a cute pic of you three."

© Getty Martine is best known for her role in Love Actually

A third commented: "Fabulous photo you should frame that one!" and a fourth added: "You get more beautiful as the years go by! Sometimes the challenges we face bring love in abundance and cement relationships."

Martine shares her son Rafferty with her husband Jack McManus – a singer-songwriter from West Wickham. The lovebirds wed on the shores of Lake Como in September 2012 before welcoming their son in February 2015.

On her big day, Martine looked every inch the fairytale bride in a vintage-style lace Pronovias gown.

At the time, Martine said: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Rafferty in 2015

"In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"