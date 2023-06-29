Martine McCutcheon beams alongside son Rafferty - and they look so similar

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday when she shared a seriously adorable photo of her son, Rafferty.

In the photo, which was shared to Instagram, a beaming Martine could be seen posing for a selfie with her little boy. Rafferty, eight, looked every inch his mother's carbon copy as he flashed a huge grin. How sweet!

WATCH: Martine Mccutcheon Welcomes New Family Member

Aside from their brunette locks and large brown eyes, the mother-son duo look strikingly similar thanks to their broad smiles.

Martine penned a lengthy caption, which read: "Ok, so as we know Rafferty is like a Duracell bunny on the energy front.

© Instagram The duo share a close bond

"He's had swimming at school this morning, a full-on sports day, madness on the trampoline at home for an hour and now he’s still bouncing about like a loon… SO! I'm taking him to the golf range!"

She finished by adding: "Now let's see if I can get this monkey well and truly worn out so he sleeps tonight! Wish me luck!"

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "He's your double, with his dads hair though," while a second remarked: "Love this @martinemccutcheon you two are like peas in a pod with those smiles [red heart emoji] enjoy, have fun and hopefully his batteries may wind down before midnight."

© Instagram Rafferty's hair is just like his dad's!

A third follower gushed: "[You] are like twins," and a fourth simply added: "Ah, radiant smiles to melt the heart."

The actress shares her son with her husband Jack McManus – a singer-songwriter from West Wickham. Lovebirds Martine and Jack wed in September 2012 before welcoming their son in February 2015.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2012

The couple said "I do" on the shores of Lake Como, Italy. On her big day, Martine looked every inch the fairytale bride in a vintage-style lace Pronovias gown.

At the time, Martine said: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"

© Getty Martine starred as Tiffany Raymond in EastEnders

And in September 2022, the loved-up couple secretly renewed their vows with little Rafferty in tow. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Martine said: "We renewed our vows with Rafferty which was wonderful and intimate, and one of the best days of my life. It was gorgeous. It wasn't big, it wasn't showy, it was so lovely."

© Instagram The family live in Surrey

On her thoughtful eight-year-old son, she added: "Rafferty pretended to cook a little meal for us at home one night, he said, 'Hi welcome to Rafferty's restaurant' and he drew up his own little menus with Sellotape."