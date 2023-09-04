Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Steve Harwell has died at the age of 56, his manager, Robert Hayes, has confirmed.

The lead vocalist of Smash Mouth entered hospice care this weekend and had his loved ones by his side when he died. Robert confirmed to Rolling Stone that Steve was at his home in Boise, ID "surrounded by family and friends."

He also said that Steve "passed peacefully and comfortably". The 56-year-old was receiving end of life care and was in the final stages of liver failure.

A statement ahead of his death to People said that: "Although Steve is here with us still. Sadly it will only be for a short time."His passing was confirmed on September 4.Steve retired in 2021, but was instrumental in the longtime success of the popular band.

"With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek," Robert said when news broke that he was in hospice care.

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. Steve loved the fans and loved to perform.

"My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time."

© Getty Images Steve with Smash Mouth members in 1997

Steve suffered with several health complications over the last decade. In 2013, he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy (disease of the heart muscle) and the neurological condition, Wernicke's Encephalopathy, too.

His decline in his mental and physical health led to his retirement. At the time, he released an emotional statement to People that read: "Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream.

© Getty Images Steve retired from Smash Mouth in 2021

"To my bandmates, it's been an honor performing with you all these years and I can't think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.

"To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you," he continued. "I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to."

Steve died at his home

Two of Smash Mouth's best known hits, 'All Star' and 'I'm a Believer' featured on the Shrek soundtracks.