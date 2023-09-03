Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban mourn tragic loss with throwback photos

The musician and his Oscar-winning wife shared a close bond with the late "Margaritaville" singer

Entertainment industry members have come together to remember the life and legacy left behind by Jimmy Buffett, the larger than life singer-songwriter and entrepreneur who passed away on September 1.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were the latest A-listers to pay tribute to the late industry vet, who died at the age of 76, with a pair of throwback photos.

Edited together with a painted background, Nicole, 56, took to her Instagram Stories with snaps from an event where Jimmy and Keith, 55, performed together.

The two were seen at their guitar, entertaining the private crowd, alongside a third shot of Nicole and Jimmy deep in comfortable conversation. "Remembering the good times, you will be missed," she wrote.

Buffett was renowned worldwide not just for his music, but also the "island escapism" lifestyle he'd popularized, epitomized by relaxed, beach-themed songs and an aesthetic that primed luxury and peace.

His best known songs, spanning across the 30 plus albums he'd released throughout his career, were "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes," and "Come Forty," all of which sported the same island escapism theme.

© Instagram Nicole and Keith pay tribute to late musician and entrepreneur Jimmy Buffett

Buffett amassed a majority of his worth as an entrepreneur who practiced the same life he'd preached, majorly with his Margaritaville and the (now defunct) Cheeseburger in Paradise chain of restaurants.

In an obituary posted to his website, it was revealed that he'd passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, New York following a four year battle with Merkel Cell Skin Cancer.

It read: "With a recording career that spanned more than fifty years and included hits such as 'Margaritaville,' 'Come Monday,' and 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere,' Buffett was one of the most successful performers in popular music.

© Getty Images Buffett passed away at the age of 76

"He filled arenas with fans who called themselves 'Parrot Heads,' and popularized a signature blend of folk, country and Caribbean music with lyrics that often reflected Buffett's world travels."

Of his career and signature zest for life, his obituary continued: "[Jimmy Buffett] credited early years playing and singing in the streets and bars of New Orleans with shaping his dedication to connecting with his audience and giving the customers a good show.

© Getty Images He was known for popularizing the "island escapism" lifestyle, both with his professional and personal endeavors

"Buffett had little patience with performers who took themselves too seriously. He liked to say that the job of singing for a living was descended from the profession of court jester."

Buffett is survived by Jane Slagsvol Buffett, his wife since 1977, his three children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron, and his grandson Marley.

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb was one of the many celebs to pay tribute to Buffett

Several other prominent figures took to social media to pay tribute, with Hoda Kotb writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Oh no. This man personified joy. Embodied goodness. Always smiling. I remember the time he met my mom at jazzfest and showered her with love… like he knew her his whole life. Bet he did that millions of times to millions of people. RIP."

