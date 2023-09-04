What happened to Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell? - Singer enters hospice care

The star is 56 years old and has been placed in hospice care

Lead Smash Mouth vocalist, Steve Harwell, is receiving end of life care at the age of 56, with his manager, Robert Hayes, confirming: "Steve is resting at home being cared for by his fiancée and hospice care."

The singer, who rose to fame in the 90s pop band, sadly now has a short amount of time to live and TMZ reported that he is in the final stage of liver failure which he had previously been hospitalized for.

"Although Steve is here with us still," the statement to People continued: "Sadly it will only be for a short time."

He retired in 2021, but he was instrumental in the long time success of the popular band.

"With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek," Robert added.

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. Steve loved the fans and loved to perform.

© Getty Images Steve battled ill health for more than a decade

"My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time."

Steve has suffered with several health complications over the last decade. In 2013, he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy (disease of the heart muscle) and the neurological condition, Wernicke's Encephalopathy, too.

© Getty Images Steve with Smash Mouth members in 1997

His decline in his mental and physical health led to his retirement. At the time, he released an emotional statement to People that read: "Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream.

"To my bandmates, it's been an honor performing with you all these years and I can't think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.

© Getty Images Steve retired from Smash Mouth in 2021

"To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you," he continued. "I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to.

"Two of Smash Mouth's best known hits, 'All Star' and 'I'm a Believer' featured on the Shrek soundtracks.