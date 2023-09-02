Catherine Zeta-Jones has fans lost for words as she shares moving tribute

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a moving tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett on Saturday, as it was confirmed that the singer behind Margaritaville had passed away at the age of 76.

In a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jimmy's family shared: "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of 1 September surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Reacting to the news, Catherine, who was friends with the singer, shared two black-and-white photos of the singer performing with a guitar in his hand. In a touching tribute, she wrote: "Jimmy Buffett loved you, as so many did. We will miss you. Love to Jane and all the family. Could there possibly be a 'cheeseburger in paradise' good enough for you? I hope so."

Catherine was quite a fan of the singer, and in 2011 she was pictured at a concert that Jimmy was performing at. Sat alongside her mum, Pat, and Jimmy's wife, Jane, Catherine looked the picture of elegance in a wide-brimmed sunhat and multicoloured skirt.

Catherine shared a touching tribute

Her fans were left lost for words following her moving words, as many simply responded to her post simply with the praying hands emoji, while others shared broken heart emojis or the simple message: "RIP Jimmy Buffett."

Last month, Catherine had much happier news to mark as her son, Dylan, turned 23, with the star and her famous husband, Michael Douglas, pulling out all the stops for their young man.

© Getty Images Catherine and her husband were close to the singer

For Dylan's birthday, both Catherine and Michael took to Instagram with sweet tributes for their son, with the Fatal Attraction actor kicking things off with a headshot of his son where he looks, like his parents, ever the actor ready for his close-up.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "Happy birthday Dylan! May YOUR new year bring you joy, imagination, and love!" endearingly singed with: "Your biggest fan, Dad."

© Instagram/Michael Douglas The couple share two children

Congratulatory messages quickly followed in the comments section under the post, firstly from Catherine herself, who wrote: "Happy birthday my boy," next to a red heart emoji, as others added: "What a gorgeous young man. Happy Birthday Dylan," and: "Happy Birthday to your son Dylan! I hope he enjoys his day!" as well as: "Have the best day handsome."

Following her husband's birthday tribute, Catherine shared her own, a stunning portrait taken when Dylan was only a newborn, which captures the Wednesday actress posing nude with her signature black hair blown back, as little Dylan cuddled against her chest.

© Getty Images Catherine shared her tribute online

"23 years ago today, my boy @dylan__douglas was born," she wrote, adding: "He is the gift that keeps on giving, over and over and over and over again. I love you my love."

More well wishes for Dylan from his parents fans ensued, with one follower writing: "Wishing the coolest birthday boy, your talented Dylan, a very joyful day, Catherine," as others added: "Gosh! I remember this picture – proud Mama! Happy birthday, Dylan, hope you have a wonderful day," and: "This shot is priceless. All beauty and love! Happy birthday Dylan!" plus: "Such a beautiful photo!!"