Stacey Solomon makes frank admission about 'complicated' blended family

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her unique blended family in a searingly honest Father's Day post.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-five posted a series of precious family photos featuring her husband Joe Swash, her father David, Rex, four, Rose, one, and baby Belle.

Stacey and Joe appeared in high spirits as they beamed for the camera with their little ones. As ever, Rose and Belle donned matching blue and white rompers, whilst Rex looked adorable in a white T-shirt and a pair of striped, blue shorts.

Doting mum, Stacey, meanwhile, looked picture-perfect in a white broderie short set.

In her caption, the 33-year-old Loose Women star heaped praise on her husband Joe, highlighting his impressive parenting skills.

Her emotional caption, in part, read: "What a privilege it is to have you in our lives. Joe, I know it's not easy & blended families are complicated to say the least… but you make it all seem effortless."

She continued: "You're the most incredible husband, father and father figure to ALL of our children and I feel every emotion raising our family with you."

"Everyone else comes first and nothing is ever too much, especially grateful for how much time you've taken off recently to take over at home while I'm here, there and everywhere. As hard as it is leaving some days knowing you're there giving them every bit of love they could ever need makes it easier."

Fans were touched by Stacey's candid confession, with one writing: "Such a beautiful family," whilst a second remarked: "Beautiful photos and what a wonderful crew and team you all make".

A third noted: "You're all just bloomin' fabulous! Love these photos, what fabulous memories," and a fourth wrote: "Such a gorgeous inspirational family".

Stacey and Joe are doting parents to three little "pickles": Rex, Rose and Belle. Beyond this, Stacey is also a devoted mother to sons Leighton, ten, and Zach, 15, from previous relationships. She shares Zachary with her ex-partner Dean Cox, and son Leighton with her ex-fiancé, Aaron Barnham.

Joe, meanwhile, is also a dad to son Harry whom he shares with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous.

Lovebirds Joe and Stacey live in a gorgeous Essex mansion dubbed "Pickle Cottage".

Since moving into their Tudor-style home, DIY queen Stacey has made quick work of transforming it into a stunning residence complete with a mermaid bathroom and pink nursery for baby Rose.

Moving outside, their expansive garden is home to a lavish swimming pool and a giant life-sized Wendy house complete with heating and its very own hammock.