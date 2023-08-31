Stacey Solomon's fans in disbelief as sweet baby Belle wows with new skill

The Sort Your Life Out host shares three children with Joe Swash and has two sons from previous relationships

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon has shared the happiest news about her six-month-old baby girl Belle with her Instagram followers.

Posting a sweet video of her youngest child, who she shares with her actor husband Joe Swash, Stacey wrote: "And just like that, our baby girl is crawling. How is this all happening already? The days are long but the months are flying by…"

Belle is totally adorable with her crawling style in the clip and looks so pleased with herself. Stacey will have a lot on her plate now her youngest is mobile!

WATCH: Stacey Solomon’s baby girl Belle learns to crawl!

Over in the comments section, Stacey's good friend, cleaning guru Mrs Hinch told her: "Oh Belle, you are so precious."

Another follower couldn't believe that Belle, who was born in February, is already on the move: "Erm.. no.. you only just gave birth to her… what is happening?" A third noticed: "Is that sitting up + crawling all in the same week? Belle you are incredible ! The biggest congrats to you all, what a forever moment."

Stacey Solomon and baby Belle

One fan wrote: "I can’t believe it. She will be leaving home in the next reel [laughing emojis] Belle is incredible as they all are."

Another of Stacey's followers could relate to the milestone moment, telling the star: "Awww yayyy well done little one. I know the time goes so quickly. My little girl has just started walking and she's 10 months."

Belle is so cute in the clip crawling towards the little white car that her mum is pulling along in front of her – a well-known trick for encouraging crawling. Stacey can be heard praising her daughter: "Yeah, clever girl!"

Stacey with husband Joe Swash and baby Belle

The former X Factor contestant is a mum-of-five: Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, Rex, four, Rose, one, and baby Belle.

Two days prior to the crawling excitement, Stacey shared a selection of sweet family photos with her brood all wearing matching outfits.

She wrote: "A wholesome weekend at home… That’s it. Doesn’t happen often. Just stayed home all weekend doing my favourite things in the world. Eating ALL the food, being with family, walks, games, cuddles, baths & just time with them.

"Do you ever have one of those weekends where you don’t want to go to bed on the last night because you know it’s back to reality tomorrow? That’s me right now. It really is the little things isn’t it. Hope you’ve all had a lovely weekend, lots of love from all of us."