Stacey Solomon surprises fans with ultra-rare photo of sister Samantha

Stacey Solomon surprised fans on Sunday when she shared a glimpse of her rarely seen sister Samantha.

In the image, which was shared to Stacey's Instagram Story, the sibling duo could be seen posing up a storm in their gym gear ahead of an early morning workout session.

© Instagram Stacey and Samantha hit the gym together

Samantha, who is a personal trainer, showed off her gym-honed physique in a pair of figure-skimming leggings and a cropped tank top. She secured her blonde locks in a high ponytail and went au naturel for the sweaty Sunday workout.

Stacey, meanwhile, donned a matching beige Nike set featuring a cropped T-shirt and a pair of high-waisted shorts. Despite the early morning wake-up call, the 33-year-old appeared in high spirits, flashing a peace sign for the camera.

Stacey shot to fame on The X Factor

"Nearly three months ago I decided to dust the cobwebs off of Joe's gym stuff in the shed and give it a go & I'm so proud I haven't given up," Stacey noted in her caption.

The mother-of-five went on to say: "Grateful for my sister who still has to drag me out of bed at 6am on a Sunday @samantha.stone1 [laughing face emoji]. I love you as much as I hate you at this point sam [laughing face emoji with tears]."

This isn't the first time Stacey has shared a glimpse of her step-sister Samantha. Back in 2019, Samantha attended Stacey's baby shower held to celebrate the arrival of her son Rex.

For the special family occasion, Samantha looked gorgeous in a forest green pleated skirt which she teamed with a simple white camisole. Stacey's lookalike sister Jemma, meanwhile, rocked a coordinating midnight blue skirt and a white T-shirt. Sister goals!

Alongside the sweet sibling snaps, Stacey gushed: "I think this is my favourite picture ever. I know there's a lot of baby shower spam going on right now but I can't help myself.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022

"I feel on top of the world. I am so privileged to have such an incredible family and friends. I will be forever grateful for the memories from today."

She finished by adding: "Love you all to the moon and stars and back again. Also thank you to all of the lovely messages and well wishes from everyone on here. I've been trying to reply but I can't keep up and I keep getting emotional in between haha."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash talk baby number 6

Aside from being a doting sister, Stacey is also a devoted mother-of-five. Stacey and her husband Joe Swash are proud parents to Rex, four, Rose, one and baby Belle.

Beyond this, Stacey shares sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 12, with former partners, whilst Joe is also a doting dad to his son Harry, 16, whom he shares with his ex, Emma Sophocleous.

© Instagram The couple share a blended family

Despite her wholesome social media content, DIY queen Stacey has been incredibly candid about the reality of living in a blended family.

Taking to social media on Father's Day, the blonde beauty penned a frank message to her beau which, in part, read: "What a privilege it is to have you in our lives. Joe, I know it's not easy & blended families are complicated to say the least… but you make it all seem effortless."

She continued: "You're the most incredible husband, father and father figure to ALL of our children and I feel every emotion raising our family with you."