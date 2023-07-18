Stacey Solomon rules out baby number 6 in new video

Former Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon has seemingly ruled out the possibility of welcoming a sixth child.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the mother-of-five posted a slew of candid video snippets alongside her husband Joe Swash.

In the footage, the lovebirds, who wed in 2022, were quick to discuss their family expansion, with Stacey hinting that a sixth baby was no longer on the cards.

Sharing a rare glimpse inside their relationship, Stacey said: "It's our wedding anniversary next week, let's try and make it there, shall we?"

Joe chimed in: "Basically, you don't like my hobbies, unless my hobby is you," to which Stacey responded: "I should be your hobby. And you're the one who's like, 'Oh let's have more children, let's keep having children until the cows come home.' In fact, you say it all the time.

"When I said, 'Get a vasectomy,' what did you say? 'What if we want one more?' And by we, you mean you."

This isn't the first time Stacey has quickly shut down the idea of welcoming a new family addition. Back in May, the TV star replied to a recent follower's comment which read: "Baby number 6 pending," followed by a red heart.

In response, Stacey uploaded a clip of herself jet-washing her plush garden furniture in time for summer. Alongside the clip, she quipped: "Absolutely not [laughing face emoji and praying hands emoji] Going to keep myself FAR away & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead."

The couple are already proud parents to Rex, four, Rose, one and baby Belle. Beyond this, Stacey shares sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, with former partners, whilst Joe is also a doting dad to his son Harry, 16, whom he shares with his ex, Emma Sophocleous.

Former X Factor contestant Stacey has been incredibly candid about the reality of living in a blended family.

Taking to social media on Father's Day, the blonde beauty penned a frank message to her beau which, in part, read: "What a privilege it is to have you in our lives. Joe, I know it's not easy & blended families are complicated to say the least… but you make it all seem effortless."

She continued: "You're the most incredible husband, father and father figure to ALL of our children and I feel every emotion raising our family with you.

"Everyone else comes first and nothing is ever too much, especially grateful for how much time you've taken off recently to take over at home while I'm here, there and everywhere. As hard as it is leaving some days knowing you're there giving them every bit of love they could ever need makes it easier."

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Such a beautiful family," whilst a second noted: "Beautiful photos and what a wonderful crew and team you all make".

A third wrote: "You're so right about how difficult it is with blended families. You have a beautiful family, and I love following yours," and a fourth sweetly remarked: "Such a lovely post. You and your family are amazing!"