Geri Horner's mini-me son Monty looks so grown-up in family photos

Geri Horner delighted fans at the weekend with a string of adorable family snapshots featuring her mini-me son, Monty.

Over on Instagram, the doting mother-of-two shared a series of images documenting her family beach trip. In the images, Monty, six, looked so sweet as he revelled in the sand and sea alongside his famous mother.

WATCH: Geri Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt

For the sun-soaked outing, Geri looked her usual polished self in a flowing white dress which she teamed with a cropped grey marl jumper. The singer, 51, wore her golden red locks in a loose ponytail and opted to go barefoot as she waded into the water.

Her mini-me son, Monty, meanwhile, looked so sweet in a navy and white nautical hooded top which he paired with some turquoise swimming trunks. The youngster appeared to be in his element as he explored the coastline with a bright yellow sandcastle bucket.

© Instagram Geri enjoyed a precious moment with her lookalike son

In a separate image, the mother-son duo could be seen beaming from ear to ear as they enjoyed a light-hearted moment on the golden sand.

Alongside her carousel of photos, Geri noted: "A day at the beach! Just heaven UK sunshine," in addition to: "And this… Just beautiful Britain."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an array of wholesome messages. Stunned by their uncanny family resemblance, one follower noted: "Monty has grown up so much, he looks so much like you! You are beautiful Geri, enjoy these precious moments," while a second gushed: "Monty looks soo much like Geri, it's insane!! Saw a picture of baby Geri somewhere the other day & his profile is exactly the same!!"

© Instagram The mother-son duo share a close bond

A third commented: "What a beautiful moment Geri!!!! You are so blessed with this amazing family that you have," and a fourth sweetly added: "Geri looks so happy, it warms my heart," followed by a string of white heart emojis.

Geri shares Monty with her husband Christian Horner. They welcomed their son into the world on 21 January 2017, less than two years after the lovebirds tied the knot in 2015.

© Instagram The songstress rocked a floaty boho dress

The songstress is also a doting mum to daughter Bluebell, 17, whom she shares with her ex-partner Sacha Gervasi. Christian, meanwhile, is also a dad to daughter Olivia whom he shares with ex-partner Beverley Allen. The former couple dated between 1999 and 2013.

© Instagram Geri shares Bluebell with her ex-partner Sacha Gervasi

Geri has since revealed that creating a "blended, modern family" with her husband Christian has been a wonderful experience after years of being a single mum to her eldest child Bluebell.

Speaking to The Telegraph in March this year, the smitten couple spoke about their family routine which sees them splitting their time between Highgate - where Bluebell and Monty attend school - and their country home in Oxfordshire, where Olivia tends to visit at weekends.

© Getty The couple said "I do" in 2015

Elsewhere in the interview, Christian opened up about his former wife, explaining: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."