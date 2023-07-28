Actress Martine McCutcheon has shared the happiest video with her Instagram followers, giving them a glimpse of her sunny Mallorca family holiday.

Former EastEnders star Martine could be seen dancing to uplifting Spanish music in a summery black top and trouser set, with her eight-year-old son Rafferty – who she shares with her singer-songwriter husband Jack McManus - making his own star performance.

Curly-haired like his dad and dressed in chino shorts, a summer shirt and cool shades, sweet Rafferty shows off his dance moves for the camera, and the boy definitely has rhythm.

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon’s son is so cool dancing on holiday

Martine wrote: "Oh Mallorca you bring out the naughty gypsy in me! My little family and I just can’t get enough of your magic. Music on, along with my sequins & jingle jangles and I’m ready to swing my hips and bring out the dancer in me again - And spin like I haven’t in a long time! Sod it! I’ll deal with the fibro and cfs aches and pains tomorrow if they decide to show up! I love Mallorca! It makes me feel so free!"

© Instagram The actress shares a sweet bond with her son Rafferty

Martine recently told fans about her struggle with chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia – a condition which causes widespread pain and extreme tiredness – so it's wonderful to see her enjoying a break away.

The Love Actually star wed husband Jack on the shores of Lake Como, Italy in September 2012, before welcoming their son in February 2015.

Martine has previously said of her husband: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"

© Instagram Martine with her son Rafferty

And in September 2022, the loved-up couple secretly renewed their vows with little Rafferty in tow.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Martine said: "We renewed our vows with Rafferty which was wonderful and intimate, and one of the best days of my life. It was gorgeous. It wasn't big, it wasn't showy, it was so lovely."

© Instagram Martine's son Rafferty is her mini-me!

Speaking about her son, she revealed how thoughtful he is, saying: "Rafferty pretended to cook a little meal for us at home one night, he said, 'Hi welcome to Rafferty's restaurant' and he drew up his own little menus with Sellotape."