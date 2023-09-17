Christie Brinkley causes a stir with unexpected beach selfie

Christie Brinkley whipped fans into a frenzy at the weekend when she uploaded a surprising beach selfie featuring her beloved rescue pup.

Taking to Instagram, the 69-year-old supermodel posted a wholesome snapshot of herself reclining on the beach with her pet pooch called Chester.

© Instagram The model looked gorgeous in green

In the image, Christie was all smiles as she lay on the sand wearing a khaki green top with spaghetti straps and a cosy oatmeal-hued knitted jumper. The mother-of-three finished off her beach look with a pair of stylish sunglasses and a chunky silver watch.

Her pet dog looked so sweet as he turned to face the camera whilst attached to a red lead. "Say Cheese! [camera emoji] Chester and I went to check out the waves from the offshore Hurricane Lee," Christie penned alongside her snap.

© Instagram Christie adores spending time with Chester

"From Chester's perspective the waves look even bigger! #thehamptons #rescuepup."

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section. Swayed by Chester's adorable cameo appearance, one fan noted: "Hello Chester... You look marvelous [heart-eye emoji] just love that little fur baby," while another commented: "@christiebrinkley Chester is smiling with closed eyes!"

A third chimed in: "What a cute puppy! [red heart emoji] You're a real gem, Both of you!" and a fourth added: "Aw, so cute. Chester looks different - must be a haircut. He is the most adorable dog!"

© Getty Christie lives in the Hamptons

Christie's beloved rescue pup is one of her most treasured companions, frequently making appearances on her social media much to the delight of her legion of fans.

She waxed lyrical about her love for her pet on the Rappaport to the Rescue podcast, saying that he was originally brought on to care for her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook but has since become her "protector."

© Getty Christie and her daughters share a close bond

"He takes his job very seriously," she explained. "He believes he is on this planet to protect me and take care of me.

"And every single time I come out of the bathroom, I open up the bathroom door and come out of my shower, and he's sitting there, with his back to the bathroom door, in a position on alert. Then he turns around and he gives me the sweetest little look [that says], 'Good, you're okay'. It touches my heart every single time."

Aside from looking after little Chester, Christie is also a devoted mother to her three children: Alexa Ray Joel, 37, Jack, 28, and budding model daughter, Sailor, 25.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley celebrates her daughter Sailor's 25th birthday

The star shares eldest daughter Alexa with her ex-husband Billy Joel, son Jack with her ex-husband Richard Taubman, and youngest Sailor with her ex-husband Peter Cook.

Whilst Christie tends to keep her private life off social media, the model recently shared a slew of joyous snapshots featuring her lookalike daughters Alexa and Sailor.

In the images, the trio appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed a lavish sit-down dinner where they celebrated a friend's birthday.

For the special occasion, Christie looked ageless in a hot pink midi dress whilst Alexa exuded sophistication in a chic patterned skirt. Aspiring model, Sailor, meanwhile, commanded attention in a white polka-dot dress complete with a gorgeous halter neck design.

Aside from their uncanny resemblance, the mother-daughter trio looked strikingly similar thanks to their coordinating oversized hoop earrings. Stunning!