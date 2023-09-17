Katy Perry hinted she knew ‘the real truth’ about ex Russell Brand in past interview amid rape allegations

In light of recent allegations against Russell Brand, an interview Katy Perry gave to Vogue in 2013 has caught renewed attention.

The celebrated Firework singer had made veiled remarks about her ex-husband that many fans now speculate might be linked to Russell's alleged transgressions.

Katy, now 38, reminisced about her whirlwind romance with Russell, 48, which culminated in a grand wedding in India on October 23, 2010.

Their love story, however, was short-lived, coming to a sudden end just 14 months later when Katy received a breakup message from Russell on New Year's Eve in 2011.

Reflecting on their time together, Katy revealed the complexities of their relationship. She confessed to Vogue: "At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’"

She described his attitude towards her professional stature as "very controlling", especially during her tours, causing a significant strain on their relationship.

Although Katy initially shouldered the blame for their breakup, her tone in the interview hinted at deeper issues with Russell.

"I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth," she said, though not revealing any specifics, "I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

This vague reference has now triggered speculation, with fans wondering if Katy was alluding to the accusations currently being levelled against Russell.

In a shocking report by The Sunday Times, four women have come forward accusing Russell of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. These incidents allegedly spanned between 2006 and 2013.

Firmly denying these accusations, Russell took to Instagram to address the claims, a day before the exposé's release.

In a video, he stated: "I have received two extremely disturbing letters… listing a litany of egregious and aggressive attacks." He reiterated his stance, emphasizing, "I was very, very promiscuous. During that time of promiscuity, the relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual."

The actor, known for his roles like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, continued to refute the "very, very serious" criminal allegations.

He also suggested that there seemed to be a coordinated media attack against him, referencing a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches.

He concluded, expressing his unease with the escalating situation: "I don’t want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations but I feel like I’m being attacked."