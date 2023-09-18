Geri Horner weeps as she shares emotional home video

Geri Horner took to Instagram on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes look at an emotional moment from her life.

In the short clip, Geri is wearing her trademark head-to-toe cream clothing as she sinks her head into her hands weeping and shaking with joy as she speaks on the phone. Watch the clip below...

Captioning the poignant moment, the 51-year-old shared what had made her so emotional, writing: "This is the exact moment that I found out @rosiefrostfalconqueen was going to be published! I’m just as thrilled to see you all on my American book tour in TWO WEEKS."

Geri refers to her latest book, a novel aimed at young teenagers, on her website as: "A sweeping adventure filled with a hidden island, family secrets, shocking betrayals, amazing music, and girl power."

The writer's fans shared in her elation, rushing to send Geri love on her candid post. "Lovely candid photo! I know this feeling too and it’s almost like discovering you’re pregnant, because writing a book is creating a new being and a labour of love," one related, while another commented: "Geri, we will always cheer for you! You are the coolest!"

Others noted how excited they are to meet the star on her book tour, writing: "See you on October 4! You have no idea how excited I am! I’ve been waiting to meet you since I was four," and: "I can’t wait to finally meet you."

Geri initially announced her book tour in mid-August, and was equally excited at the time, sharing a video of herself in her home office to share the news. "Dreams do come true. I am SO beyond excited to announce that I am officially going on book tour in America to bring you all Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen. I’ll be stopping by multiple cities in the US, so make sure to check the tour dates. I cannot wait to meet you all!"

Geri Horner has lots of exciting news in the pipeline

The Rosie Frost series is the second literary franchise Geri has embarked on, following her 2008 Ugenia Lavender series. Geri explained to The Sunday Times Style that her latest novel, which she sees as a trilogy, took her nine years to write.

The mother of two said she loves reading almost as much as writing, explaining: "I could eat books. I love the transportation," adding that she'd love to go back to education and study English literature.

Geri Horner's fans can't wait to meet her

Given her incredible ambition, we wouldn't be surprised to see Geri the graduate in the next few years!

