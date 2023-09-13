Geri Horner says her family are 'relieved' as she wraps up latest project

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner surprised fans on Tuesday evening when she took part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session.

Ahead of her exciting book launch, which is set for release on 3 October, 51-year-old Geri spoke candidly about her family's reaction to her huge career milestone.

WATCH: Geri Horner dazzles fans with exciting update

Addressing her followers, the author explained: "My family are really excited for this release, but they're also relieved because it's been nine years where I've disappeared into the shed for hours on end and they're like 'Where is she? Oh, she's with Rosie.'

"So, they're like, 'Finally, the book is out there.'"

© Getty The former Spice Girl shared a glimpse inside her writing process

Elsewhere in her impromptu Q&A session, the flame-haired songstress spoke about her writing process behind the scenes.

The star reportedly enjoys writing in a "dark room" in order to remain focused and ward off distraction. "I learnt to put myself in quite a dark room so there are no distractions from anything else," she revealed.

"You have to have gaps of where you like 'put it in the oven,' and take a breath, and then re-visit it again in the next morning [with] fresh eyes."

© Getty Geri's book is due to be released on 3 October

For the special announcement, Geri stole the limelight in a pair of figure-flattering white jeans which she teamed with a staple white T-shirt. Whilst the star has become synonymous for wearing white, Geri did add a pop of colour with her choice of accessories.

In the jewellery department, she wore a red spherical necklace, whilst on her right wrist, she sported a simple red bracelet.

© Getty The singer adores wearing head-to-toe white

The mother-of-two recently dished on her all-white wardrobe during an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine.

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There's a power in covering up," she argued. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

© Getty Geri and Christian met in 2009 at the F1 in Monaco

When she's not busy writing, Geri enjoys spending time with her husband Christian Horner and their blended family.

The happy couple share their gorgeous country home with their children Monty, six, Bluebell, 17, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine. The family also have another property in Hertfordshire.

Their Oxfordshire estate is definitely the most wow-worthy. The Grade II-listed property features beautiful gardens, an indoor pool and a farm for the star's ever-expanding menagerie.

The Horners take pride in looking after a number of animals including goats, four dogs, two cats, chickens, horses, a couple of canaries and, of course, three miniature donkeys named Betsy, Bobby and Nelly.

During a chat with Luxury London in 2019, F1 star Christian, 47, described their country property as "the perfect home to relax in." He added: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We're currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."