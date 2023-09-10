We honestly can’t get enough of Geri Horner’s beautiful sprawling country garden - and her fans agree. The former Spice Girl’s Instagram followers were delighted when the youthful-looking 51-year-old shared a stunning snap at the weekend - especially since it showed off an unusual detail from the country estate we’ve not seen before.

In the photograph, which Geri captioned: “enjoying the sunshine with Mavis” we can see the former pop star - nee Geri Halliwell, snuggling up with her dog in her Banbury gardens, looking relaxed and radiant in a white top and her go-to-denim shorts.

In a new snap, fans got a look at the beautiful vintage-style clock which features on Geri's stables

And, in the background of the snap, we can see her stables, which feature a beautiful vintage-style clock with golden hour and minute hands. Gorgeous!

Fans were quick to comment on the cute pic, calling it “sweet” and “beautiful”. Others couldn’t help but notice her youthful appearance. “Geri, you look younger now you did 20-odd years ago! Tips please,” wrote one.

Geri shares her beautiful home with husband Christian Horner and children Monty, six, Bluebell, 17, and stepdaughter Olivia, nine. The family also have another property in Hertfordshire.

Their Oxfordshire estate is definitely the most wow-worthy. The Grade II-listed estate features beautiful gardens, an indoor pool and a farm for the animal-loving star's animals, which include chickens, donkeys and horses.

Geri and her husband share a reported £440 million fortune thanks to their successful careers. She of course was part of the mega-girl band Spice Girls and he is the Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One racing team.