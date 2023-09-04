Beaming Geri Horner praises husband Christian as he celebrates huge victory

Geri Horner heaped praise on her husband Christian at the weekend as he celebrated a huge personal victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

Christian, who is Red Bull's Formula One team principal, had plenty to celebrate in honour of Max Verstappen's incredible record-breaking 10th consecutive win in Monza.

© Instagram Geri and Christian appeared in high spirits

To mark the special occasion, Geri shared a joyous selfie of herself cosying up to her beau whilst at the Grand Prix.

Former Spice Girl Geri, 51, looked her usual glamorous self in a stylish white jumpsuit featuring a halter neck design and an elegant side tie. She teamed her monochromatic garment with a simple pair of pearl stud earrings and finished off her look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

© Getty Geri exuded sophistication in her white jumpsuit

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker wore her golden tresses in a chic side part and opted to highlight her gorgeous features with sleek black eyeliner, rosy blush and glossy nude lipstick. Stunning!

Over the years, Geri has made white her go-to colour of choice. And in a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style, the star opened up about her simple colour palette.

She explained that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

© Getty Geri proudly hugged her beau

Christian, meanwhile, looked dapper in his black shirt emblazoned with various racing logos. Bursting with pride, the singer noted in her caption: "Congratulations [clapping emoji and trophy emoji]! @christianhorner @maxverstappen1 @schecoperez @redbullracing."

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "So much respect for the whole team, must be fun but hard work and travelling so much through the season, but when you see Max doing this you're so proud," while another chimed in: "You look gorgeous @gerihalliwellhorner."

© Getty The couple have been together since 2014

A third commented: "Congratulations and fantastic picture," and a fourth added: " Woohoo [black heart emoji] Congratulations."

Geri's celebratory post comes after she surprised fans with an exciting announcement. Earlier this month, the 51-year-old uploaded a video of herself discussing her upcoming novel called Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.

WATCH: Geri Horner dazzles fans with exciting update

Sharing details, she wrote in her caption: "She's almost here! Not long until @RosieFrostFalconQueen is out! Can't wait for you all to meet her and discover the magical world of Bloodstone Island. Pre-order your copy now and be the first to read it on October 3rd… there might even be a special surprise inside."

Unsurprisingly, Geri's fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with many racing to express their excitement. Bursting with joy, one follower wrote: "I can't wait to read this as the autumn leaves fall and with a nice hot drink in my hand!" while a second commented: "I can't wait to get my copy and meet you in Chicago!"

A third penned: "Keep up the great work Geri," and a fourth sweetly added: "I'm so excited for you and everyone reading this book! I even got a few copies for friends and family."