BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst shares ultra-rare photo of lookalike sister Amy

Nina Warhurst has shared a touching photo of her rarely seen sister Amy – and the duo look almost identical!

Taking to Instagram Stories at the weekend, Nina opted to share a wholesome snapshot of her sister flashing a huge grin ahead of her moment in the spotlight. In the image, Amy was all smiles as she posed in a retro summer dress adorned with lime green and electric blue flowers. She accessorised with a brown leather bag and elevated her look with a touch of natural makeup.

© Instagram The TV star heaped praise on her sister

The actress, who is currently starring in a show called Innit Musical, looked unmistakably like Nina thanks to her choppy brunette tresses which she wore loose around her shoulders.

In a separate update, Nina, 42, uploaded a candid clip of her talented sister taking to the stage mid-performance. Bursting with pride, Nina captioned her video "Our @amywarhurst" alongside a clapping hands emoji.

© Instagram Nina shares a close bond with her sisters

This isn't the first time the mother-of-three has stunned fans with rare family updates. Back in July, the presenter sparked a sweet fan reaction when she posted a string of photos documenting her father's first ever interaction with Nina's latest family addition: baby Nancy.

In the photos, Nina and her sisters Mel and Amy could be seen beaming from ear to ear as they surrounded their loved one. In her caption, Nina quipped: "When you wanted a squad of lads, but Ma Nature had other plans [painting nails emoji and red love hearts]."

She went on to say: "Dad meets the latest addition. It was not quiet."

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with touching messages. "Oh Nina this is sooooo beautiful," gushed one, while another added: "I am sure he is proud as punch with his girl squad."

A third wrote: "Awww, what a beautiful family!" and a fourth remarked: "Absolutely love this and all those beautiful smiles."

© Twitter Nina Warhurst with her dad, Chris

Nina and her two sisters have been co-caring their father ever since his devastating dementia diagnosis back in 2022.

WATCH: Nina Warhurst opens up about father's dementia

During a segment on BBC Breakfast, Nina explained: "We have been fortunate that my dad has never gotten angry... I know that can happen with different forms of dementia, but he didn't understand it was happening. When we had conversations about changing the set-up, maybe giving some respite care he thought nothing was wrong."

She continued: "Having to tell little fibs all the time just broke your heart but it was in his best interest. There were times when, 'If I don't fib to him to get us over this hump, we are not going to get there.'"

© Instagram Nina's father enjoying a sweet moment with baby Nancy

The 42-year-old admitted that she felt guilty when she became angry with him, saying: "At that point, it is hard not to be cross and that was the surprising thing, I felt really guilty because I was getting angry with him.

"I was taking it out on him and I had two tiny kids at home that I wasn't seeing as much and I wasn't focused at work, there are these ripples that then go through your family as well."