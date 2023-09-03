BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst shares adorable new photo of baby Nancy amid holiday 'chaos'

Nina Warhurst has delighted her Instagram followers with an adorable new snap of her baby daughter, Nancy.

The BBC Breakfast star took to social media to share her family's holiday chaos, revealing that her husband Ted and her two sons, Digby and Michael, were very delayed on their journey back home from their summer trip.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared a black-and-white photo of her three children, Digby, Michael and Nancy

Nina, 42, posted a beautiful black-and-white snap taken from her living room, showing her two boys sitting next to their newborn sister on the sofa, whilst their pet cat lay sleeping on a cushion. "The gang of 4 reunited," she penned in the caption.

Alongside an emoji of a French flag, she detailed her family's delayed journey home. "The lads were caught in the travel chaos and took an extra 36 hours, 2 taxis, 4 trains & 1 plane to get home to us" she wrote.

"Meanwhile me & Ma valiantly voyaged across the M62 gridlock to collect the car from Leeds airport …. And I headed to Crewe in the middle of the night with a conjunctivitis baby to bring the gang home.

© Instagram Nina with her husband Ted and their baby girl, Nancy

"I've covered travel chaos stories so many times and thought 'that must be horrific.' Can confirm - it is.

"All's well that ends well (watching Mario Bros with a treat bowl and arguing about sofa space)."

Praising her husband for his handling of the situation, Nina continued: "@fedbyted1 handled it all with superhuman calm & thanks @mollyjaynejackson for stepping in for baby care while we sat in traffic and wondered why we bother trying to have holidays anymore.

"Thank Goodness summer's over and we can return to lower expectations," she added.

© BBC Breakfast Nancy's arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast in July

Fans took to the comments section to share messages of support, with one person writing: "Oh bless you. Sounds horrendous. I'm with you… had a proper staycation this year and loved it," while another added: "Bless them. So glad you're all back together."

Others couldn't help but comment on the adorable photo of Nina's brood, with one person penning: "Perfect, absolutely gorgeous," while another added: "Fabulous picture."

Former BBC Breakfast star Steph McGovern, whom Nina succeeded as the show's business presenter in 2020, also commented on the post. "Such a gorgeous picture," she wrote, dropping a heart eyes emoji.

© Instagram Nina has been open about her post-pregnancy journey

Nina shares her three children with her husband Ted, who works as a caterer and private chef.

The couple, who first met at a music festival in Croatia back in 2013, tied the knot in 2014 before going on to welcome their three children.

SEE: Inside BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst's chic home with husband and kids

MORE: Inside BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's home life away from the cameras

Their eldest child, Digby, was born in 2016, followed by a second son named Michael, who they welcomed in 2016.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina and Ted with sons Digby and Michael

The arrival of Nina and Ted's first daughter, Nancy, was announced on BBC Breakfast in July. Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces arrival of Nina Warhurst's third baby

Nina has been sharing regular updates on her postpartum journey ever since welcoming her baby girl. In July, the broadcaster opened up about some of her symptoms, including swollen scars and hormonal crashes, before assuring her followers that she was "on the right track" and enjoying "life in the slow lane".

Fans rushed to the comments section to show their support and praised the star for her honesty. "Congratulations on the safe arrival of wee Nance! And thank you for sharing such an honest post," wrote one person.