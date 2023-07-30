BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst melts hearts with new photos of baby Nance

BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst, 42, delighted fans on Saturday with the sweetest family photos featuring her newborn baby girl, Nance.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter, who announced the arrival of her little girl earlier this month, posted a carousel of heartwarming snapshots.

WATCH: Nina Warhurst welcomes third baby

Amongst the pictures, Nina posted a charming photograph of her father meeting baby Nance for the first time. He was pictured sitting in an armchair cradling the tiny tot whilst surrounded by Nina and six other female relatives.

Nina, meanwhile, was all smiles as she tenderly knelt by her father's side with a look of love etched across her face. For the special family reunion, Nina nailed comfy-chic in an oversized red cardigan, a pair of figure-flattering jeans and a simple white T-shirt.

© Instagram Nina shared a precious moment with her father

She swept her brunette locks into a low bun and opted to go make-up free for an effortlessly radiant look. Baby Nance nonetheless stole the show in her pretty summer dress which featured a precious Peter Pan collar and whimsical illustrations.

For a dose of colour, Nina dressed her newborn in a pretty candyfloss pink cardigan. How sweet!

In her caption, Nina quipped: "When you wanted a squad of lads, but Ma Nature had other plans. Dad meets the latest addition. It was not quiet."

© Instagram Nina's father was enraptured by his sleeping granddaughter

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an array of sweet messages. "What a beautiful family pic he must be so proud of you all," gushed one follower, while a second noted: "Aww melts my heart seeing grandpa with his beautiful granddaughter."

A third commented: "Precious beyond words," followed by a sparkly red heart emoji, and a fourth added: "Nina, seeing your dad with the baby brought a tear to my eye."

© Instagram Nina Warhurst's husband Ted cradling their daughter

Nina and her husband Ted announced the arrival of their latest family addition on 3 July. Since giving birth, the 42-year-old TV presenter has shared a glimpse inside her pregnancy journey, revealing that her delivery was "tougher" than her previous two births.

Alongside a carousel of sweet mother-daughter images featuring Nance, the journalist wrote: "4 snaplets of me and my Nance from each of the 4 weeks we've watched her slowly waking up to this world.

"We've lost all sense of time as we've been feeding and snoozing and gazing and toe-stroking and head-smelling and marvelling at the absolute wonder of it all.

© BBC Breakfast The arrival of Nina and Ted's third baby was announced in July

"It's been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."

Nina continued: "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion… And this time the added funk of a nosebleed (y tho?!).

"But part of getting older is getting better acquainted with your limits and letting go. I'm better at stopping and saying no to visitors and yes to a messy house and yes to asking for help. (A turning point was full snot crying down the phone to the GP - resulting in a glorious prescription of kind words, antibiotics, painkillers and a follow up call about how I was coping)."

© Instagram Nina spoke candidly about her delivery

She finished by adding: "Women and their bodies (parents or not) are complex and resilient that it fills me with immense pride. I can’t wait to tell you all about it, my sweet girl."

Aside from daughter Nance, Nina and Ted are also doting parents to two sons: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.