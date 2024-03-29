BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst declares 'enough is enough' as she quits social media

BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst has revealed she is temporarily quitting social media after finding the platform all-consuming.
Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday night, the mum-of-three explained something had to give as she felt too busy to scroll through posts as she looks after her baby girl Nancy with husband Ed Fraser.
"Signing off from insta for a few weeks. I *love* this site. I don't take myself, or the apparently perfect lives of others, too seriously," she said in the caption.
"I howl laughing every day from a scarily accurate meme. I connect with lovely people who I don’t get to see IRL. And there are loads of cats and babies. Maybe I love it too much…. Because I've found myself scrolling all. The. Time."
The 43-year-old presenter, who returned to BBC Breakfast in January after being away for seven months on maternity leave, confessed she is taking these measures to stop herself from "having a nosey".
"Catching up on people's stories, having a nosey at how people live who have nothing to do with me, and (the absolute grossest) checking for likes…. Enough is enough," she added. "I've never had so many plates to spin, and this little chick needs my full attention more often.
"(I also need to see if our friendship extends beyond the holiday planning and kitten memes @catpatfox @helenkavanagh @helenboylen ) See you soon x x x x."
Nina returned to work in January months after welcoming her third child, a daughter named Nancy, in July 2023. Upon her return, the presenter said it was "lovely to be back", but admitted she was missing her little girl at home.
"I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world," she told hosts Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell. "And the best baby in the world! I know everyone thinks their baby is the best one, but sorry guys, mine actually is."
Nina shares her little girl with her husband Ted, who she married back in 2014. As well as Nancy, the couple, who live in Manchester, share two young sons: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.