BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst declares 'enough is enough' as she quits social media

BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst has revealed she is temporarily quitting social media after finding the platform all-consuming.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday night, the mum-of-three explained something had to give as she felt too busy to scroll through posts as she looks after her baby girl Nancy with husband Ed Fraser.

© Nina Warhurst/X Nina Warhurst has revealed she is temporarily quitting Instagram

"Signing off from insta for a few weeks. I *love* this site. I don't take myself, or the apparently perfect lives of others, too seriously," she said in the caption.

"I howl laughing every day from a scarily accurate meme. I connect with lovely people who I don’t get to see IRL. And there are loads of cats and babies. Maybe I love it too much…. Because I've found myself scrolling all. The. Time."

The 43-year-old presenter, who returned to BBC Breakfast in January after being away for seven months on maternity leave, confessed she is taking these measures to stop herself from "having a nosey".

"Catching up on people's stories, having a nosey at how people live who have nothing to do with me, and (the absolute grossest) checking for likes…. Enough is enough," she added. "I've never had so many plates to spin, and this little chick needs my full attention more often.

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters © BBC Charlie Stayt



The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations. Naga Munchetty



The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch. Sally Nugent



Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021. Jon Kay



The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign. Carol Kirkwood



Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years. Nina Warhurst



Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent. Ben Thompson



Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News. John Watson



John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

"(I also need to see if our friendship extends beyond the holiday planning and kitten memes @catpatfox @helenkavanagh @helenboylen ) See you soon x x x x."

The TV star shares Nancy with her husband Ted

Nina returned to work in January months after welcoming her third child, a daughter named Nancy, in July 2023. Upon her return, the presenter said it was "lovely to be back", but admitted she was missing her little girl at home.

"I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world," she told hosts Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell. "And the best baby in the world! I know everyone thinks their baby is the best one, but sorry guys, mine actually is."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nina Warhurst recycles wedding mini dress for special 10th anniversary celebrations

Nina shares her little girl with her husband Ted, who she married back in 2014. As well as Nancy, the couple, who live in Manchester, share two young sons: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.