Nina Warhurst sparks reaction with new baby Nancy update - and fans can't get enough

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has shared a string of adorable photos featuring her newborn daughter Nancy.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-three, 42, uploaded a slew of snapshots documenting her most recent trip to London with her husband Ted and their three children: sons Michael and Digby, and newborn Nancy.

WATCH: Nina Warhurst welcomes third baby

Amongst the wholesome pictures, Nina was quick to post numerous images of her tiny tot "Nance". She shared a precious photo of herself cradling her bundle of joy at home, in addition to a charming photo of Nancy being cradled by a family friend in a swanky London cafe.

Little Nancy looked so sweet in the snaps modelling an array of delightful outfits. In one photo she was dressed in a gorgeous blush pink and white romper, while in another image, she could be seen wearing a lovely gingham bodysuit.

© Instagram Nina and Ted welcomed Nancy in July

Sharing a sneak peek inside their weekend adventures, TV star Nina noted in her caption: "Nancy's first week there and she took in a West End show, museums, the cricket, the Soho scene, and a Michelin star [star emoji]…. she's a very cosmo girl like that."

She continued: "Most importantly she received multiple cuddles from the army of aunties and uncles - those she's lucky to have through blood & marriage, and those we've chosen through hanging round long enough… [though] she mainly only has eyes for Daddy.

"Home now with the Big Wash on. Obviously the best bit of any trip."

© Instagram The presenter bonded with her son

Nina's loyal fanbase flocked to the comments section to swoon over little Nancy. One follower wrote: "Beautiful pictures Nina," while another chimed in: "Awww, what a beautiful family. Enjoy your summer break."

Other fans praised Nina for her candid updates, with one commenting: "Looks like you had a fab time! Keep on keeping it real," while a second wrote in agreement: "What I love about you, is you keep it real! Packet of crisps open on the table in a pub… Real mummy life."

© Instagram Nina and her family travelled to London

Nina and Ted welcomed their third child in July and since Nance's arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast, the business presenter has been keeping fans up to date with her post-pregnancy journey.

Detailing her recovery on social media, Nina recently shared: "It's been *haaaard* tho!... A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."

© Instagram Nina spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey

Listing off some of her symptoms, she continued: "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nose bleed (y tho?!)."

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina, her husband Ted and their two boys, Digby and Michael

In addition to Nance, Nina and Ted are also doting parents to their two boys: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

The loved-up couple have been together since 2013 after first meeting at a music festival in Croatia. They went on to tie the knot the following year in 2014.