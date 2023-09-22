BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst makes candid remark about post-pregnancy

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst is opening up about her post-pregnancy journey. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the TV star – who welcomed her daughter Nancy in July – revealed her experience with postnatal hair loss, which is very common among women.

© Instagram Nina revealed that she's experiencing postpartum hair loss

Sharing a new photo of herself cradling baby Nancy, Nina pointed to her "postnatal baldy bits" in the adorable snap. According to Patient UK, a number of women typically experience hair loss, which is caused by changing hormone levels, around three or four months after welcoming a baby.

Nina, who already shares sons Digby and Michael with her husband Ted, has spoken honestly about her third pregnancy on social media. Back in July, the 42-year-old gave fans an update on her life at home with newborn Nancy.

© Instagram The BBC Breakfast star has spoken openly about her third pregnancy

"We've lost all sense of time as we've been feeding and snoozing and gazing and toe-stroking and head-smelling and marvelling at the absolute wonder of it all," she began.

"It's been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."

Nina continued: "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nosebleed (y tho?!).

"But part of getting older is getting better acquainted with your limits and letting go. I'm better at stopping and saying no to visitors and yes to a messy house and yes to asking for help. (A turning point was full snot crying down the phone to the GP - resulting in a glorious prescription of kind words, antibiotics, painkillers and a follow up call about how I was coping)."

© Instagram Nina has detailed her recovery on Instagram

Concluding her post, she wrote: We are on the right track - for now - and enjoying life in the slow lane… usually with Australian MAFs & Italian red drinks… what a combo. Women and their bodies (parents or not) are complex and resilient that it fills me with immense pride. I can't wait to tell you all about it my sweet girl."

The arrival of Nina's third child was first announced on BBC Breakfast by her co-stars Jon Kay and Sally Nugent in an episode that aired on 3 June. "She has welcomed a very healthy, beautiful baby girl," said Sally, while Jon added that the parents were yet to choose a name for the little girl at the time. Click the video below to see the sweet announcement…