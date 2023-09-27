Jessica Wright, Anita Rani and more celebs attend exclusive beauty breakfast event - see the pics

On 26 September, a host of celebrities joined HELLO! for an exclusive beauty breakfast in partnership with leading supplement brand Gold Collagen.

HELLO!’s creative brand ambassador Rosie Nixon welcomed guests including Andrea McLean, TOWIE’s Jessica Wright and Strictly alumni Anita Rani to Spring Restaurant at London’s Somerset House to enjoy a breakfast of fresh fruit, polenta muffins and soft-boiled eggs – accompanied by a shot of Gold Collagen’s Pure Plus liquid supplement.

© James Robinson HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon welcomed guests to the event

© James Robinson Andrea McLean and Jess Wright joined HELLO! for the exclusive breakfast event

Speaking about her amazing experiences of taking the Forte Plus supplement, Rosie boasted: “I have taken [the supplement] for the last year - I can’t tell you the improvement I have seen in my skin, in my hair, in my overall wellbeing.”

HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon led the event accompanied by Gold Collagen's CEO Tony Sanguinetti

© James Robinson Guests were all smiles at the event as they posed for photos

Also in attendance was Hello! Fashion’s recent digital cover star and Outlander actress Nell Hudson, as well as world-class interior designer Kelly Hoppen, journalist Kate Silverton, Menopause Mandate patron Lavina Mehta, Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann, and body positivity activist Michelle Elman.

© James Robinson Guests also included Anisa Sojka, Sophie Hermann, Nina Lopes and Laura Hamilton

© James Robinson Nell Hudson and Michelle Elman

Decorated with fresh seasonal flowers and glistening bottles of Gold Collagen supplements and serums, guests were enamoured by the venue’s pretty floral theme and went home with a full goody bag of sensational products.

© James Robinson Guests enjoyed bottles of Gold Collagen supplement