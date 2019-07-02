Loose Women's Andrea McLean and Anita Rani reveal surprising quality their husbands share - watch video The pair were chatting at the HELLO! Star Women Awards

Anita Rani and Andrea McLean are two very lucky women! The pair were chatting about the importance of kindness at the HELLO! Star Women Awards last week, and their thoughts soon turned to their husbands.

Talking to host Gaby Roslin, Anita said: "My husband is a very kind man. Obviously, he is very handsome and he is dead fit and all the rest of it, but kindness is a virtue that is often overlooked." The Countryfile presenter continued: "I think it should be something that you live by every single day. Are you that person who chooses to give your seat up on the bus or the tube? If you choose to live like that, people will be kind to you."

WATCH ANITA AND ANDREA CHAT ABOUT THEIR HUSBANDS

Andrea then turned to Anita, and told her: "We are clearly married to the same man! I know exactly what you mean. I think it's such an underrated quality. I have said to people before not to mistake my kindness for weakness. You can still have an incredible amount of strength, but do it with love and kindness."

MORE: Watch the highlights from the HELLO! Star Women Awards

Reflecting on the awards ceremony, Andrea continued: "I think today summed it all up. There were some really strong women in there, but at the absolute core was their kindness." Vouching for Andrea's husband, Gaby then added: "I can actually vouch that [Andrea's] husband is very kind. I was at a party and he walked me to find a taxi because I was all on my own in the middle of the East End, but he wouldn't let me. He's a very kind man."

The star-studded event was attended by many famous faces, including Sarah, Duchess of York, who was presented with the Inspiration of the Year award for her tireless work with charity Street Child, of which she is founder patron, in addition to many other projects.

Spice Girl Mel B took away the Campaigner of the Year accolade, awarded for her bravery and openness in talking about her experience of domestic violence as well as for her charity work with Women's Aid since she was announced as its patron last year. The Hubb Community Kitchen were also celebrated, along with Strictly star Amy Dowden, who won the Raising Awareness award for her openness about her battle with Crohn's disease.

The Star Mum prize was awarded to charity co-founder Eula Valentine as your Star Mum, in honour of co-founding the Merton Sickle Cell & Thalassaemia Group (MSCTG), and the #HelloToKindness prize winner was entrepreneur Faye Savory, whose BearHug gift boxes deliver all the comfort of a hug when you can't be there in person. Model, author and body positive activist Charli Howard was given the Fashion Game-Changer Award – which was voted for by readers of HELLO! and Hello Fashion Monthly.

Full coverage of the Star Women awards and videos of the incredible winners feature in this week's edition of HELLO! magazine.