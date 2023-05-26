The habits I swear by to boost my wellness, by HELLO!’s Rosie Nixon

When it comes to health and wellness, establishing small daily habits that make you feel good can have a huge impact on boosting your overall mood and wellbeing.

As a busy working mother, HELLO!'s Creative Brand Ambassador and former Editor in Chief Rosie Nixon knows the importance of incorporating little acts of compassion into her life.

“From self-care to raising a family, managing work expectations, keeping up friendships and staying healthy, ­we live in a busy, pressured, always-on world, and it can be challenging to find time to put our own wellbeing first. But by making small tweaks and establishing trusted, feel-good rituals you can take a step closer to the life you want to wake up to.”

Rosie shares the top tips that level up her wellbeing, from the skincare and collagen products she swears by to her ideal Sunday, and her advice for parents also navigating the juggle struggle. Plus there's an exclusive 25% discount code for HELLO! readers to shop the Gold Collagen range...

© David Venni Rosie shares how she carves out time for acts of self-care

Do you have a beauty routine that makes you feel good?

“Having spent my whole career working for women's media brands, I have developed a serious love for the beauty world because I have been lucky enough to understand the amount of effort and science that goes into producing beauty products that can truly enhance what nature gave us.

“I have a rigid beauty regime in that I always cleanse, use a serum and moisturise every morning and evening no matter what, but I Iove trying new products and am always excited when a favourite brand releases a new innovation. Gold Collagen’s Instant Glow Serum has become a staple. It offers an instant glow on-the-go, brightening my complexion and adding a dose of hydration. The powerful active ingredients of vitamin E, vitamin C and niacinamide provide a triple antioxidant action.

“I have been drinking Gold Collagen Forte Plus every day for the last six months. These miniature glass bottles are packed with collagen, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and have been a game changer for me. My skin feels firmer and looks more radiant, my hair is stronger and glossier, plus it supports hormonal balance – which has become an increasing area of importance for me, and compliments HRT which I take as well.

“The unique Gold Collagen formula uses the highest quality ingredients and is free from sugars, gluten, lactose and preservatives, and I promise you, it tastes delicious. Just one shot a day fits easily into my morning routine – I have it before breakfast and call it 'mummy's magic bottle!' I also take a magnesium and zinc supplement and find it aids my sleep."

Clinically tested with patented formulas, Gold Collagen has been the number one liquid beauty supplement in Boots since 2012 and the market leader in boosting the strength of hair, skin and nails. Its products have garnered over 8,500 4.5 star reviews online, with 50 million bottles sold worldwide.

Forte Plus is the strongest of the Gold Collagen formulas, targeted at those over 40. It is enriched with rocket extract to support natural hair growth, vitamin C for immunity support and vitamin B1 for the healthy function of your heart, as well as biotin to help maintain your skin's natural radiance and plumpness. Liquid supplements are also proven to offer better absorption and results than their powder alternatives.

With a delicious peach and lychee flavour, drink one bottle per day on an empty stomach for best absorption, or during meals if you have a sensitive stomach. Expect visible results within three weeks of skin hydration, six weeks for skin smoothness or nine weeks for skin firmness.

If you're seeking an extra boost of hydration for your skin over the summer months and beyond, consider Hyaluronic Formula by Gold Collagen. Each tablet contains an optimal dose of hyaluronic acid, known for its unique ability to retain moisture and promote deeper hydration, as well as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc and marine collagen.

When ingested it will improve skin dryness and texture whilst plumping the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The collagen peptides keep your complexion hydrated, soft and firm for a more youthful look. Take 1-2 tablets per day with food, and use alongside any Gold Collagen liquid supplement for optimum results.

How does being in nature affect your wellbeing?

“Since I moved to the countryside two years ago, getting out in nature has become an essential part of my life – it’s equally as important for my mental health as the physical benefits I feel going for a long run or a walk. Nature helps to reset my mood if I'm feeling anxious about something and gives me a sense of calm at the beginning of the day. I try to take a brisk walk or jog for at least 15 minutes each day, or 30 minutes three times a week, and the oxygen hit is like giving my brain a bubble bath!”

How do you unwind?

“I try to keep the weekends free for family time and having a clear Sunday, when we can rise late, cook brunch in our pyjamas and go for a long walk followed by a local country pub dinner; a perfect way to spend the day.

“During the week, I unwind by reading stories in bed with my two boys, then have a giggle on the WhatsApp thread with my oldest girlfriends, before watching Succession with my husband, whilst cuddling our kitten and older cat. Add a square of dark chocolate and a mug of mint tea and I'm happy! Home is where my heart is.”

How do you keep a positive mindset?

“Being a writer, I am an avid user of the Notes function on my iPhone to jot down my thoughts and keep a check on my feelings. I have a document entitled 'My Future' in which I write down things that bring me joy and that I would like to welcome more of in my life. I find it useful to have a place to turn to on days when I don't feel so positive as it is a simple way to remember what is important to me in life and what my purpose is.

“Practising gratitude also keeps me in a positive mindset. Each evening before going to sleep and every morning before I get up, I think of three things that I am grateful for – generally they are small, simple things that we often take for granted. It helps put me in a good place for the day ahead.”

What would be your top tips for other working parents looking to achieve a better sense of balance?

“Looking after your own wellbeing is not vanity – it's sanity. You cannot pour from an empty cup and you will not have the capacity to care for others if you do not care for yourself.

“I know it can be hard to find time for yourself in our busy, always-on world, when we juggle so much, but if you prioritise yourself and do something you really love – whether that is a binge of your favourite tv show, a long bath, or an evening out with girlfriends – just once a week, all of those around you will feel the benefit. Your body and mind will thank you too.”

